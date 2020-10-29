10 new COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 87 Wyomingites have now died from the virus

Thirteen deaths were reported in September, the most of any month by that point. The number of deaths announced in October more than doubles that.

Five of the dead announced Monday were residents of New Horizons Care Center in Big Horn County.

Hospitalizations from virus infections have also skyrocketed in recent weeks. The state set a new record Thursday with 109 virus patients hospitalized across Wyoming - 27 at the Wyoming Medical Center. Health and government officials have said as cases continue to grow, it's likely more deaths will follow. Officials have also said hospitalization data is a reflection of COVID-19 infections from two weeks ago, as it can take up to 14 days after exposure for someone to exhibit symptoms.

This week marked the first time there were more than 3,000 active confirmed cases in Wyoming. When the month began, that number was just over 1,000 — a record at that time.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.