10 new COVID-19 deaths reported by state; 87 Wyomingites have now died from the virus

Ten more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday.
Health officials here have never before reported so many coronavirus-related deaths in a single day. The announcement comes amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations that began in mid-September and has shown no sign of abating.
October has by far been the deadliest month for virus infections in Wyoming. Thirty-seven of the 87 deaths reported since the pandemic emerged were reported this month. The Wyoming Department of Health reported nine deaths Monday, the most reported at one time until Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
- an adult Albany County woman died late last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized or whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Fremont County woman died last week. She had been hospitalized both in Wyoming and in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Goshen County woman died late last month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Goshen County woman died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether she was hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Goshen County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized; he was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized both in Wyoming and in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;
- an older adult Sheridan County woman died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Thirteen deaths were reported in September, the most of any month by that point. The number of deaths announced in October more than doubles that.
Five of the dead announced Monday were residents of New Horizons Care Center in Big Horn County.
Hospitalizations from virus infections have also skyrocketed in recent weeks. The state set a new record Thursday with 109 virus patients hospitalized across Wyoming - 27 at the Wyoming Medical Center. Health and government officials have said as cases continue to grow, it's likely more deaths will follow. Officials have also said hospitalization data is a reflection of COVID-19 infections from two weeks ago, as it can take up to 14 days after exposure for someone to exhibit symptoms.
This week marked the first time there were more than 3,000 active confirmed cases in Wyoming. When the month began, that number was just over 1,000 — a record at that time.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend has continued into October, with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. In a meeting Wednesday with White House coronavirus task force pandemic coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Gordon said the state is deferring pandemic measures to local officials who know their communities best.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
