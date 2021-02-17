10 snowplow collisions reported over five-day span in Wyoming

Ten snowplows collisions were reported in Wyoming over a five-day span, including one that injured a driver, the state Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The collisions all occurred between Feb. 11 and Tuesday. The most serious involved a tractor trailer hitting the rear of a plow, injuring its driver and totaling both vehicles.

The crashes have been spread out across the state, according to the transportation department, occurring:

near Elk Mountain and Rawlins on Interstate 80;

near Cheyenne on Interstate 25;

near Wheatland on Interstate 25;

near Chugwater on Interstate 25;

near Douglas on Interstate 25;

south of Cody on Wyoming Highway 120; and

near Farson on Wyoming Highway 28.

In most of the incidents, the plows were struck from behind, causing minor damage and injuries, the transportation department reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to remind the public to be careful when driving around our plows during winter weather,” transportation department Director K. Luke Reiner said in a statement. “Our drivers are out there maintaining the roads by clearing the snow and putting down materials to help keep traffic moving. We want all drivers to pay attention and be careful so everyone gets home safely.”