100-Mile Getaway: Escape to the Desert

And then wander for a bit. Consider what it was like for white settlers to reach Oregon Buttes, an island in the desert. Imagine what it was like for early Shoshone people to run buffalo off of Steamboat Mountain.

Stop on the edge of a bluff, in the middle of the sage brush or at the crest of a hill and feel the wind in your face connecting you, in that spot, with everything that came before.

Part of the richness of the desert is stumbling on pieces that will surprise you. But if you’d like some direction, here are a handful of additional places worth visiting:

Boar’s Tusk: This ancient volcanic plug stands like a statue in the surrounding flats of the desert. As its name implies, it looks more like a tusk than a clean cone, worn down from tens of thousands of years of water, rain and weather.

Kilpecker Sand Dunes: Known as the second-largest living sand dunes in the world, the Kilpecker dunes are a series of white, undulating waves. Some are open to ATVs, some are not. Take a camera or even a sled and spend the day.