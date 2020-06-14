100-Mile Getaway: Fish, hike, camp or picnic through Sand Creek

Hiking trails crisscross through the adjacent lands. A long, gravel road winds up through the canyon taking you on an extended journey. Hop off on any forest road to stop and hike or watch for wildlife.

If it sounds like more than a day trip even from as close to Gillette or Sundance, bring along your tent or camper and stay overnight.

Game and Fish offers several primitive sites along the creek before the Ranch A property, and plenty of surrounding National Forest provide options for dispersed camping.

But back to that fishing.

If you saunter up to the stream, you’ll see your quarry flitting around in the clear water. You may also see a silent explosion of fish scatter, heading for cover at the appearance of a tall predator on the shore.

“They’re tough to catch. You have to be sneaky,” he said. “That’s the real key with that place. If you’re serious about it, it’s almost like hunting big game.”

No one will judge you if you approach the creek on your hands and knees.

“If they see you first, you’re pretty much done.”