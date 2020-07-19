100-mile getaway: Head into the Snowy Range where temperatures are still blissfully chilly at night

We may not yet be to the hottest part of summer, but we’re close.
Temperatures in some parts of the state are regularly topping 100 degrees, and we’ve collectively started to forget about the cold wrath each winter brings.
But now isn’t the time to stay inside with the air conditioning cranked. Instead, pack your car or truck and head up into the mountains where the mercury drops a bit more each night and an occasional frost may even lace your tent by morning.
For those living in southeastern Wyoming, try the Snowy Range.
The mountain stretches out like a whale over the prairie and has finally lost the bulk of its snowiest top. Wildflowers like purple lupine, bright, pink cinquefoil and delicate, yellow globeflowers are out. Lakes are open and ice-free. Fish are biting. Aspens rustle in the wind.
The number of people recreating at places like Rob Roy Reservoir above Albany or the upper North Platte River near Saratoga shows the mountain range, which tops out at 12,013 feet, is already proving to be a mid-summer refuge to many.
And it’s been a place of refuge, spirituality and hunting for humans for millennia.
“People have lived in the region for over 11,000 years, and there is evidence they have been in the forest for over 8,000 years,” reads a cultural resources overview for the Medicine Bow National Forest. “But there is also a growing possibility that people were present in the Northwestern Plains much earlier than previously documented – predating the Clovis Period mammoth hunters.”
The Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne and Oglala Sioux used the area most frequently, chasing herds of buffalo in the plains and wood bison in the mountains. The Eastern Shoshone and White River Ute also used the area.
European explorers and settlers had varied opinions of the forested landscape.
Captain Howard Stansbury wrote in 1852 that after weeks of traveling through a “desolate basin without a tree to be seen on the whole horizon,” the mountains were more “fitted by nature for the habitation of man.”
A few years earlier, Francis Parkman hadn’t been so kind, writing that, “If a curse had been pronounced upon the land, it could not have worn an aspect more forlorn.”
Depending on the time of year, and people you ask, both could be true.
The Snowy Range is known for its harsh winters. Winds course along its peaks, carving granite and keeping soil shallow. More than 200 inches of snow can fall in a winter, slowly melting off well into summer, feeding the North Platte River on the west and the big and little Laramie Rivers on the east.
Forged into that sedimentary and volcanic rock are veins of gold, silver and copper deposits.
Those minerals buried deep and the timber on top are what drew miners and loggers into the mountains as the original inhabitants were forced onto reservations.
And by 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt designated the Medicine Bow Forest Reserve, which became the Medicine Bow National Forest.
That’s the forest you enter today, winding up to wind-swept peaks and crystal-clear high mountain lakes.
It’s that history you can consider as you snuggle in your sleeping bag under a black canvas of stars swiped across the center by the Milky Way. But make sure you bring a light jacket in case you’ve grown to accustomed to this summer’s heat.
