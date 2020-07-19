100-mile getaway: Head into the Snowy Range where temperatures are still blissfully chilly at night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We may not yet be to the hottest part of summer, but we’re close.

Temperatures in some parts of the state are regularly topping 100 degrees, and we’ve collectively started to forget about the cold wrath each winter brings.

But now isn’t the time to stay inside with the air conditioning cranked. Instead, pack your car or truck and head up into the mountains where the mercury drops a bit more each night and an occasional frost may even lace your tent by morning.

For those living in southeastern Wyoming, try the Snowy Range.

The mountain stretches out like a whale over the prairie and has finally lost the bulk of its snowiest top. Wildflowers like purple lupine, bright, pink cinquefoil and delicate, yellow globeflowers are out. Lakes are open and ice-free. Fish are biting. Aspens rustle in the wind.

The number of people recreating at places like Rob Roy Reservoir above Albany or the upper North Platte River near Saratoga shows the mountain range, which tops out at 12,013 feet, is already proving to be a mid-summer refuge to many.

And it’s been a place of refuge, spirituality and hunting for humans for millennia.