105-year-old train returns to Evanston Roundhouse

“My two brothers and I would play near the tracks and watch the trains. We dreamt of being engineers and working on the railroad when we grew up,” she said. “One time, an engineer stopped the switch engine and let us get up in it. That was really exciting. When I was a kid, the railroad was the heartbeat of the town and, to my brothers and me, it was very intriguing and fascinating. We would go down to the old Becker’s Brewery on Front Street and watch the little engine connect to cars loaded with beer and bring them to the Roundhouse to be picked up by larger engines. My dad, Larry Martin, took us out to Almy to watch the switch engine pick up rail cars loaded with livestock to bring back to the Roundhouse.”