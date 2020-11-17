11 more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, state reports

State health officials announced the deaths of 11 more people with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same day Wyoming set highs for hospitalizations and new cases.
The new figures demonstrate the extent to which infections has surged here this fall. There have now been 155 announced deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus — including 68 this month, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
November has been the pandemic's deadliest month in Wyoming. Deaths announced so far this month are near double the previous high of 37, set in October.
Meanwhile, the state set new records for hospitalizations and new cases on Tuesday, with 204 people hospitalized and 1,162 confirmed new cases added.
The deaths, according to the health department, are as follows:
- An older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. The woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Carbon County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized; it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Crook County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized; it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Johnson County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Johnson County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized; it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sheridan County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Twenty-seven Natrona County residents have now died from the coronavirus, more than in any other county. Many were residents of local long-term care facilities. The state recently confirmed that 15 residents of Casper's Shepherd of the Valley Nursing home had died from the virus, and 10 residents at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center. Spokesperson for the health department Kim Deti said last week those numbers are provisional, and will not be wholly reflected in the state's data until a death certificate is confirmed.
The rapid spike in COVID-19 mortality in the state has led many health experts to call for broad mask requirements. Natrona, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Goshen, Sublette, Carbon and Hot Springs Counties have all requested local mask orders, which must be approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill.
Such requirements are already in place in Teton, Albany and Laramie Counties, and on the Wind River Reservation.
Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said via text message the decision to request an order here was done after consulting with other health officers in the state, and that "many county health officers submitted a request for this with the best of intentions."
The flurry of new requests comes as hospitalizations and deaths have surged in the state. With more than 200 people in Wyoming hospitals Tuesday for COVID-19, officials have stressed the buildings may soon run out of space, and the state's doctors and nurses may soon be unable to keep up with the sheer number of patients.
Nearly 11,000 people were presumed or confirmed to actively have COVID-19 as of Tuesday, representing nearly 2% of the state's population. The state's county health officers last week told Gov. Gordon Wyoming could soon see 3,000 new virus cases a day and that 2% of those new infections will require hospitalization, Gordon said in a press conference Friday.
That would mean 60 new hospitalized patients a day. Health officers urged the Governor in a letter sent Nov. 12 to pass a statewide mask order, which Gordon has so far declined to do. He said Friday a mask order is being considered, among a variety of other approaches, but has not said when a decision on further measures would be reached.
The letter from 21 county health officers acknowledged that counties had the ability to institute local orders, but that a statewide order would be faster and more effective. The Health Department was not able to say when the county's orders would be approved.
