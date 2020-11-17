11 more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, state reports

Twenty-seven Natrona County residents have now died from the coronavirus, more than in any other county. Many were residents of local long-term care facilities. The state recently confirmed that 15 residents of Casper's Shepherd of the Valley Nursing home had died from the virus, and 10 residents at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center. Spokesperson for the health department Kim Deti said last week those numbers are provisional, and will not be wholly reflected in the state's data until a death certificate is confirmed.

The rapid spike in COVID-19 mortality in the state has led many health experts to call for broad mask requirements. Natrona, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Goshen, Sublette, Carbon and Hot Springs Counties have all requested local mask orders, which must be approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill.

Such requirements are already in place in Teton, Albany and Laramie Counties, and on the Wind River Reservation.

Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said via text message the decision to request an order here was done after consulting with other health officers in the state, and that "many county health officers submitted a request for this with the best of intentions."