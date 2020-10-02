11 University of Wyoming freshman football players test positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, all football players were being tested Friday for the novel coronavirus. Anyone who may have had close contact with a team member will be contacted by the school's COVID hub for testing.

"We are hopeful that these actions will limit the spread of the virus to the freshman football team members and that the rest of the team can resume its preparations for the shortened season that begins Oct. 24," UW athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "We have been fortunate to have very little COVID prevalence among our football team until now in part because of our rigorous testing program that began in the summer. Our ability to move forward with our shortened season depends upon limiting the infection, and we’re taking all appropriate steps to do so, including the aggressive testing program adopted by the Mountain West Conference."