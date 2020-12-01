 Skip to main content
15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wyoming
breaking top story

COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Fifteen more people in Wyoming have died from COVID-19, state officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 230 reported deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus, according to the state Department of Health.

The latest deaths include four people from Fremont County, three people from Laramie County, two each from Campbell and Carbon counties and one each from Big Horn, Hot Springs, Platte and Weston counties.

Thirteen of the 15 people had been hospitalized prior to their deaths, the health department reported. Fourteen of the 15 had prior health conditions that made them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, the health department released new details on 38 deaths reported last week on the agency's website.

Among those dead were 10 residents of Natrona County and five residents each from Laramie, Fremont and Campbell counties. There were also three deaths in Goshen County, two each in Big Horn and Park counties and one each from Carbon, Converse, Crook, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties.

Seventeen of the people lived in long-term care facilities. Twenty-four had been hospitalized prior to their deaths.

Twenty-eight had an underlying health condition that put them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

November was the pandemic's deadliest month here, with 176 deaths. That surpassed the previous record of 37 deaths announced, set in October.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued throughout November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.

In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place. Gov. Mark Gordon has not acted on requests for a statewide mask order, but he did opt to increase the limits on public gatherings.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

Wyoming COVID-19 deaths by county

  • Natrona: 46
  • Fremont: 34
  • Laramie: 26
  • Campbell: 14
  • Big Horn: 13
  • Sheridan: 10
  • Albany: 9
  • Carbon: 9
  • Goshen: 9
  • Platte: 8
  • Washakie: 8
  • Converse: 7
  • Lincoln: 6
  • Park: 6
  • Sweetwater: 6
  • Crook: 5
  • Johnson: 4
  • Uinta: 4
  • Teton: 2
  • Weston: 2
  • Hot Springs: 1
  • Sublette: 1
Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

