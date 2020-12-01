15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wyoming

Fifteen more people in Wyoming have died from COVID-19, state officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 230 reported deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus, according to the state Department of Health.

The latest deaths include four people from Fremont County, three people from Laramie County, two each from Campbell and Carbon counties and one each from Big Horn, Hot Springs, Platte and Weston counties.

Thirteen of the 15 people had been hospitalized prior to their deaths, the health department reported. Fourteen of the 15 had prior health conditions that made them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, the health department released new details on 38 deaths reported last week on the agency's website.