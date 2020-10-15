15 Wyoming long-term care facilities now have ongoing COVID-19 situations

There are ongoing COVID-19 situations in 15 Wyoming long-term care facilities as of Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

A week ago, seven such facilities had ongoing COVID situations.

In total, 19 assisted living or nursing homes have reported positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic emerged here in March.

Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti listed the 19 facilities via email Thursday. Seven of the 15 facilities with "ongoing situations" have reported cases for the first time within the last week, two facilities were previously considered resolved and four facilities were on the list last week, but have reported new cases since Oct. 6.

Two of those facilities have reported a COVID-19 death since Oct. 6.

The 15 facilities may not all have active COVID-19 cases, Deti wrote in the email. She said those facilities where outbreaks are still considered active may not mean cases are still widespread at the facility, but that rounds of follow-up testing are still ongoing.

The new surge of cases in long-term care facilities matches a surge of cases statewide.

