15 Wyoming long-term care facilities now have ongoing situations involving COVID-19

New Horizons and Legacy Living Center had previously been marked resolved by the state.

The 15 facilities may not all have active COVID-19 cases, Deti wrote in the email. She said those facilities where outbreaks are still considered active may not mean cases are still widespread at the facility, but that rounds of follow-up testing are still ongoing.

The new surge of cases in long-term care facilities matches a surge of cases statewide.

In early September, Wyoming cases began spiking at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that had peaked in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more than 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of the month.

The surge has continued into October. Wyoming Medical Center — the state’s largest hospital — on Wednesday nearly reached capacity and declared a “Code Orange” status to mobilize resources to meet the spike, which health officials say they don’t anticipate wavering for at least the next month.