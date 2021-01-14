 Skip to main content
18 blow-over crashes reported in Wyoming amid winds that have topped 100 mph
18 blow-over crashes reported in Wyoming amid winds that have topped 100 mph

  Updated
Blow-over crash

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has confirmed 18 blow-over crashes in the southeastern portion of the state since high winds swept over the area Tuesday.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Authorities have tallied 18 blow-over crashes in southeast Wyoming amid winds that have reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Starting Tuesday, Wyoming has been blasted by winds that are high even for a region known for its powerful gusts. Winds in the 60 to 70 mph range have been reported around the state, with gust reaching 100 mph in some instances.

That windy weather has resulted in a string of crashes where gusts  toppled high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Transportation, the state had recorded:

  • seven blow-over crashes in Laramie County;
  • six blow-over crashes in Albany County;
  • three blow-over crashes in Carbon County; and
  • two blow-over crashes in the Wheatland area.

High winds were recorded across the state. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service recorded a wind gust of 105 mph near Cheyenne and a 101 mph wind gust near Atlantic City. For comparison, a category 2 hurricane has sustained winds in excess of 96 mph. 

Winds reached 86 mph near Fort Washakie, 81 mph near Muddy Gap and 79 mph close to Casper. 

Other high winds in Wyoming included:

  • 86 near Torrington;
  • 82 in Douglas;
  • 74 mph in Cody;
  • 70 mph at the Buffalo Airport;
  • 68 mph at the Riverton Airport; and
  • 65 mph in Thermopolis.

That wasn't the only unusual weather phenomenon in Wyoming on Wednesday. Thundersnow was reported in the Casper area. 

The windy weather has led to some road closures around the state. On Wednesday night, Interstate 80 was closed between Arlington and Laramie. 

Sections of I-80, I-90 and I-25 were also closed temporarily to light-high-profile vehicles.

