18 blow-over crashes reported in Wyoming amid winds that have topped 100 mph

Authorities have tallied 18 blow-over crashes in southeast Wyoming amid winds that have reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Starting Tuesday, Wyoming has been blasted by winds that are high even for a region known for its powerful gusts. Winds in the 60 to 70 mph range have been reported around the state, with gust reaching 100 mph in some instances.

That windy weather has resulted in a string of crashes where gusts toppled high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Transportation, the state had recorded:

seven blow-over crashes in Laramie County;

six blow-over crashes in Albany County;

three blow-over crashes in Carbon County; and

two blow-over crashes in the Wheatland area.

High winds were recorded across the state. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service recorded a wind gust of 105 mph near Cheyenne and a 101 mph wind gust near Atlantic City. For comparison, a category 2 hurricane has sustained winds in excess of 96 mph.

Winds reached 86 mph near Fort Washakie, 81 mph near Muddy Gap and 79 mph close to Casper.

Other high winds in Wyoming included: