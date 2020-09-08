2,000 in Wyoming still without power Wednesday following storm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 2,000 Rocky Mountain customers in Wyoming remained without power on Wednesday afternoon following a powerful storm that brought heavy snow and high winds to Wyoming.

The outages occurred amid an unseasonably cold storm that damaged trees and downed power lines. At one point, outages were affecting more than 12,000 Wyoming customers and 180,000 customers throughout the Mountain West.

Crews are working continuously, the utility said in a statement. The outages were still affecting 92,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Utah and 173 customers in Idaho as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Those without service Wednesday night should expect to be without power throughout the night and into Thursday. The utility expects the majority of customers to have power restored by Thursday evening.

The storm dropped a half foot of snow in parts of Wyoming, with higher accumulations in the mountains. It also brought hurricane-strength winds to parts of the state, including the Rock Springs area. Winds in other parts of the Mountain West climbed to more than 110 mph.

Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations, said the storm resulted in "one of the worst damaging weather events in the company's history."