2020 antler rush: Undeterred shed hunters shirk the rules

“Because of COVID,” Dippel said, “we made a decision not to cite and do more education instead.”

North Jackson Game Warden Jon Stephens, patrolling near the refuge that morning, was inundated by violation reports during the first six or so hours of daylight when access was allowed onto the Bridger-Teton National Forest but shed hunting was prohibited. Staffing the phones at Game and Fish’s Jackson office, Niki Johnson fielded 120 phone calls — about half from shed hunters calling in their counterparts’ illegal activities.

“[Stephens] would try to follow up to the extent he could, but you could spend an hour trying to catch up with an individual who got reported,” Gocke said. “In that time, you’d get another six to eight reports of people who were in violation.”

The agency was understaffed and dealt a difficult hand with the new regulations. Stephens followed suit, not bothering with citations.

“It was frustrating for the antler hunters, and we were taking all their calls where they were expressing their frustration,” Gocke said. “And it was also frustrating for the Game and Fish because we want it to be fair. We want to enforce it properly, and it’s just frustrating when you can’t make it fair for everybody.”