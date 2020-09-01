2020 Class 1A/6-man football preview caps

East Conference
Guernsey Vikings
LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Curtis Cook (5th year, 18-18)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2014
KEY RETURNERS: QB/CB Brock Hohnholt (jr); RB/LB Justin Malcom (sr); OL/DL Rowland Isabell (jr); FB/DL Hunter Warner (jr); QB/CB Brian McCoid (soph).
OUTLOOK: With speed and experience, the Vikings are in position to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Hanna Miners
LAST YEAR: 10-1; defeated Meeteetse 73-36 in quarterfinals; defeated Lingle-Fort Laramie 92-58 in semifinals; lost to Snake River 71-38 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Zack Scott (8th year, 36-26)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1989
KEY RETURNERS: TE/DE/C Ura Schmidt (sr); TE/LB Devon Grosstick (sr); RB/QB/LB Jase Smith (jr); FB/LB Andrew Scott (sr); FB/DE Joseph Borah (jr); RB/LB Tom Wagner (soph); TE/DT Bryce Cripe (soph).
OUTLOOK: The Miners have to replace a couple of key players, but they return a lot of talent and now know what it takes to make it to the final weekend.
Hulett Red Devils
LAST YEAR: 8-2; defeated Farson 60-13 in quarterfinals; lost to Snake River 61-0 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Boz Backen (6th year, 23-24)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/1996
KEY RETURNERS: RB/DE Joseph Kennah (sr); OL/DL Sheldon Jolley (sr); OL/DL Isaac Welch (sr); RB/LB Morgan March (sr); QB/DB Tyler Kromarck (jr).
OUTLOOK: If the underclassmen can rise to the challenge the Red Devils could be a tough out in the playoffs.
Kaycee Buckaroos
LAST YEAR: 4-5; lost to Snake River 59-0 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Dave Largent (2nd year, 4-5)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2017
EXPECTED TO RETURN: Dylan Fauber (sr); Josh Cleveland (jr); Harley Davis (jr); Nathan Largent (sr); Rhys Stafford (sr); Sam Ramsbottom (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Buckaroos don't have the numbers they've had in the past, but they'll look to continue the program's winning tradition.
Midwest Oilers
LAST YEAR: 1-7; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Joe Campbell (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1991
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The Oilers are breaking in a new coach for the second year in a row so there could be some struggles as they adjust to a new system.
NSI Academy Wolves
LAST YEAR: 0-8; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Chad Lobdell (2nd year, 0-8)
STATE TITLES/LAST: none
KEY RETURNERS: None.
OUTLOOK: As is usually the case, the Wolves start the season with a new group of players as they try to snap a 12-game losing skid.
West Conference
Burlington Huskies
LAST YEAR: 4-4; lost to Lingle-Fort Laramie 73-38 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Trent Aagard (5th year, 24-14)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1884
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Gideon George (sr); QB/LB Kolby Broederlow (sr); WR/DE Kody Gotfredson (sr); OL/DL James Aagard (sr); Daniel Stanworth (sr); Jack Gotfredson (jr); Brac Walker (jr); Caleb Call (jr); Dillon Shatz (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Huskies are as loaded as a 6-man team can get as they lost only one senior. They should be in the thick of things in the West.
Dubois Rams
LAST YEAR: 1-7; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: David Trembly (21st year, 83-97)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2012
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: After struggling in recent years, the Rams might have the size and speed to surprise some teams.
Encampment Tigers
LAST YEAR: 5-2; was not eligible for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Kegan Wilford (2nd year, 5-2)
STATE TITLES/LAST: none
KEY RETURNERS: Back/LB Dalton Peterson (6-2, 185, sr); OL/DL Kelton Koehn (6-5, 210, sr); Back/LN Koye Gilbert (6-1, 189, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Tigers are fielding a varsity team for the first time in 30 years, but they gained valuable experience last year and expect to compete for the top spot in the West.
Farson Pronghorns
LAST YEAR: 6-3; lost to Hulett 60-13 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Marvin Applequist (9th year, 52-25)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2018
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Zander Reed (sr); WR/DB Parker Clawson (sr); OL/DL Colby Jones (sr); QB/LB Carson Jones (sr); WR/DB Philip Lowry (sr); RB/DB Cree Jones (jr)
OUTLOOK: No team in the 6-man ranks is as deep as are the Pronghorns (23 players on the roster), and nine returning seniors with three years of experience makes them a legitimate title contender.
Meeteetse Longhorns
LAST YEAR: 3-5; lost to Hanna 73-36 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Zeb Hagen (2nd year, 3-5)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2013
KEY RETURNERS: WR/S Kalvin Erickson (5-11, 175, jr); Qb/LB Dace Bennett (5-11, 190, jr); HB/LB Hadley Abarr (5-9, 185, sr); C/DE Jonathon Blessing (jr); TE/DE Mickle Ogden (5-10, 195, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Longhorns have talent, which should have them competing for a playoff spot in the loaded West.
Snake River Rattlers
LAST YEAR: 10-0; defeated Kaycee 59-0 in quarterfinals; defeated Hulett 61-0 in semifinals; defeated Hanna 71-38 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Jack Cobb (4th year, 25-5)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2019
KEY RETURNERS: Zander Risner (jr); Landon Prestrud (jr); Wyatt Adams (jr); Aldo Alvarez (jr); Hadley Myers (soph); Jordy Valles (jr).
OUTLOOK: The defending state champs won't be as dominant as they were last year, but the returning Rattlers know what it takes to win.
Ten Sleep Pioneers
LAST YEAR: Did not field a team.
HEAD COACH: Taylen Arnett (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2010
KEY RETURNERS: None.
OUTLOOK: The Pioneers are fielding a team for the first time in three years. Any wins they get on top of that are just icing on the cake.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!