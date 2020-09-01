2020 Class 1A/6-man football preview caps

OUTLOOK: The Longhorns have talent, which should have them competing for a playoff spot in the loaded West.

Snake River Rattlers

LAST YEAR: 10-0; defeated Kaycee 59-0 in quarterfinals; defeated Hulett 61-0 in semifinals; defeated Hanna 71-38 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Jack Cobb (4th year, 25-5)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2019

KEY RETURNERS: Zander Risner (jr); Landon Prestrud (jr); Wyatt Adams (jr); Aldo Alvarez (jr); Hadley Myers (soph); Jordy Valles (jr).

OUTLOOK: The defending state champs won't be as dominant as they were last year, but the returning Rattlers know what it takes to win.

Ten Sleep Pioneers

LAST YEAR: Did not field a team.

HEAD COACH: Taylen Arnett (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2010

KEY RETURNERS: None.

OUTLOOK: The Pioneers are fielding a team for the first time in three years. Any wins they get on top of that are just icing on the cake.

