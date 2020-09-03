 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Class 1A/9-man football preview caps
View Comments
agate

2020 Class 1A/9-man football preview caps

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

East Conference

Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers

LAST YEAR: 5-5 (Class 1A/6-man); defeated Burlington 73-38 in quarterfinals; lost to Hanna 92-58 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Matt Cornelius (5th year, 14-20)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1990

KEY RETURNERS: QB Cooper Hill (sr); Cordell Forkner (sr); OL/DL Jesse Valentine (sr); WR Ty Sprawl (sr); Dustin Swartwood (sr); Jaden Houk (jr); Slade Hopkins (soph).

OUTLOOK: Making the transition from 6-man to 9-man won’t be easy, but at least the Doggers have some talented skill players to make the transition less painful.

Lusk Tigers

LAST YEAR: 4-4 (Class 1A/11-man); did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Ryan Nelson (6th year, 15-24)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2002

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Drake Lamp (5-9, 160, sr); RB/OL/LB Dylan Molzahn (6-3, 205, jr); OL/DL Jasper Caldera (5-9, 200, sr); OL/LB Dayne Lamp (6-0, 185, soph); WR/DB Aric Eaton (5-11, 145, sr); OL/DE Mason Wells (6-2, 225, jr); OL/DE Riley Blackburn (5-11, 170, jr); QB/S Walter Kupke (5-10, 155, jr).

OUTLOOK: The Tigers have experience in the skill positions and on the line, which are good places to start as their rebuild continues.

Moorcroft Wolves

LAST YEAR: 3-5 (Class 2A); did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Travis Santistevan (3rd year, 6-10)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1996

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Hunter Garouette (sr); QB/S Zane Linder (jr); RB/LB Randy Peters (jr); OL/DL Dekken Mayer (sr); OL/DL Clay Stripp (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Wolves lack size and experience, but might have enough speed to offset those shortcomings.

Pine Bluffs Hornets

LAST YEAR: 1-7 (Class 1A/11-man); did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Will Gray (10th year, 38-41)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2017

KEY RETURNERS: WR/RB/DB Ryan Fornstrom (soph); QB/LB Stu Lerwick (soph); OLF/DL Diego Paniagua (soph); WR/LB Reed Thompson (jr); TE/DL Ty Sweeter (jr).

OUTLOOK: The Hornets are hoping last year’s struggles were a one-year thing and they can get back to being a playoff contender this season.

Saratoga Panthers

LAST YEAR: 5-3 (Class 1A/6-man); was not eligible for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Logan Wright (3rd year, 9-5)

STATE TITLES/LAST: none

KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Teagan Love (sr); OL/LB Noah Rimmer (sr); RB/LB Max Dahl (sr).

OUTLOOK: Despite playing a 6-man schedule last year, the Panthers have enough returning talent that they figure to be competitive in a loaded East.

Southeast Cyclones

LAST YEAR: 6-4 (Class 1A/11-man); defeated Shoshoni 25-6 in quarterfinals; lost to Big Horn 48-7 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Mark Bullington (22nd year, 144-63)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 9/2012

KEY RETURNERS: OG/MLB Harrison Hall (6-0, 200, sr); QB/DB Hayden Anderson (6-1, 165, sr); TE/DE Bodie Herring (6-3, 220, sr); SE/DB Brant Fullmer (5-10, 160, sr); OG/DE Sawyer Anderson (5-11, 170, sr); OG/LB Ethan Steinhausen (5-10, 190, sr); FB/LB Cord Herring (6-1, 195, jr); RB/DE Brock Blevins (5-5, 130, sr); RB/DB Ryan Clapper (5-9, 150, jr).

OUTLOOK: The Cyclones have size, speed, depth and experience, all of which makes them the early favorites to win it all.

Wright Panthers

LAST YEAR: 4-5 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Cokeville 20-16 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Larry Yeradi (26th year, 87-128)

STATE TITLES/LAST: none

KEY RETURNERS: Kayden Mack (sr); Kaden Tescher (sr); Ethan Zancanella (sr); Payton Diaz (sr); Grant Mills (jr).

OUTLOOK: The Panthers will look to build on back-to-back playoff years and maybe make a surprise trip to the semifinals.

West Conference

Greybull Buffaloes

LAST YEAR: 1-7 (Class 2A); did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Eli Moody (3rd year, 6-11)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1960

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: After last year’s disappointing season, the Buffaloes figure to be in strong contention to host a first-round playoff game.

Riverside Rebels

LAST YEAR: 5-3 (Class 1A/6-man); was not eligible for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Greg Mendenhall (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2007

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: If the Rebels can make the successful transition to the 9-man game, they could find themselves in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

LAST YEAR: 6-4 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Upton/Sundance 53-7 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Richard Despain (5th year, 19-17-1)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1998

KEY RETURNERS: FB/MLB Tracee Moss (sr); TE/WR Taylor Winland (sr); WR/DB Dawson May (sr); QB/S/LB Zane Horrocks (sr); OL/LB Tonka Lytle (sr); RB/LB Tyler Banks (sr); WR/DB Trevor Jewell (sr); OL/DL Jaxon Jolley (sr); WR/DB Austin Haslem (sr); TE/OL Tyson Christiansen (jr); QB/DB Carsyn Weber (soph); OL/DL Nate Minemyer (soph).

OUTLOOK: For the first time in years the Grizzlies have experience and depth, and they should contend for the top seed in the West.

Shoshoni Wranglers

LAST YEAR: 4-5 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Southeast 25-6 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Tony Truempler (8th year, 29-34)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1985

KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Tryston Truempler (5-11, 175, sr); OL/DE Johnny Hilder (6-2, 245, sr); RB/DB Kade Fike (5-9, 160, sr); WR/C Nathon Cousineau (6-1, 170, jr); RB/LB Pehton Truempler (5-9, 145, soph); OL/DL Duke Gibbel (5-5, 170, jr); WR/LB Dominic Jarvis (5-10, 160, soph); QB/S Alex Mills (6-1, 150, soph); WR/C Ty Nordwick (5-11, 160, sr).

OUTLOOK: The Wranglers return talent at the skill positions and on the line and should challenge Rocky Mountain for conference supremacy.

Wind River Cougars

LAST YEAR: 1-8 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Big Horn 82-0 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Mykah Trujillo (6th year, 11-32)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1997

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Colter Collver (5-11, 180, sr); RB/S Jaden Miller (jr).

OUTLOOK: After sneaking into the postseason the last two years, the Cougars will likely have to pull off an upset or two to get there again.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News