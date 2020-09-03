2020 Class 1A/9-man football preview caps

East Conference
Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers
LAST YEAR: 5-5 (Class 1A/6-man); defeated Burlington 73-38 in quarterfinals; lost to Hanna 92-58 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Matt Cornelius (5th year, 14-20)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1990
KEY RETURNERS: QB Cooper Hill (sr); Cordell Forkner (sr); OL/DL Jesse Valentine (sr); WR Ty Sprawl (sr); Dustin Swartwood (sr); Jaden Houk (jr); Slade Hopkins (soph).
OUTLOOK: Making the transition from 6-man to 9-man won’t be easy, but at least the Doggers have some talented skill players to make the transition less painful.
Lusk Tigers
LAST YEAR: 4-4 (Class 1A/11-man); did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Ryan Nelson (6th year, 15-24)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2002
KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Drake Lamp (5-9, 160, sr); RB/OL/LB Dylan Molzahn (6-3, 205, jr); OL/DL Jasper Caldera (5-9, 200, sr); OL/LB Dayne Lamp (6-0, 185, soph); WR/DB Aric Eaton (5-11, 145, sr); OL/DE Mason Wells (6-2, 225, jr); OL/DE Riley Blackburn (5-11, 170, jr); QB/S Walter Kupke (5-10, 155, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Tigers have experience in the skill positions and on the line, which are good places to start as their rebuild continues.
Moorcroft Wolves
LAST YEAR: 3-5 (Class 2A); did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Travis Santistevan (3rd year, 6-10)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1996
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Hunter Garouette (sr); QB/S Zane Linder (jr); RB/LB Randy Peters (jr); OL/DL Dekken Mayer (sr); OL/DL Clay Stripp (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Wolves lack size and experience, but might have enough speed to offset those shortcomings.
Pine Bluffs Hornets
LAST YEAR: 1-7 (Class 1A/11-man); did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Will Gray (10th year, 38-41)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2017
KEY RETURNERS: WR/RB/DB Ryan Fornstrom (soph); QB/LB Stu Lerwick (soph); OLF/DL Diego Paniagua (soph); WR/LB Reed Thompson (jr); TE/DL Ty Sweeter (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Hornets are hoping last year’s struggles were a one-year thing and they can get back to being a playoff contender this season.
Saratoga Panthers
LAST YEAR: 5-3 (Class 1A/6-man); was not eligible for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Logan Wright (3rd year, 9-5)
STATE TITLES/LAST: none
KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Teagan Love (sr); OL/LB Noah Rimmer (sr); RB/LB Max Dahl (sr).
OUTLOOK: Despite playing a 6-man schedule last year, the Panthers have enough returning talent that they figure to be competitive in a loaded East.
Southeast Cyclones
LAST YEAR: 6-4 (Class 1A/11-man); defeated Shoshoni 25-6 in quarterfinals; lost to Big Horn 48-7 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Mark Bullington (22nd year, 144-63)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 9/2012
KEY RETURNERS: OG/MLB Harrison Hall (6-0, 200, sr); QB/DB Hayden Anderson (6-1, 165, sr); TE/DE Bodie Herring (6-3, 220, sr); SE/DB Brant Fullmer (5-10, 160, sr); OG/DE Sawyer Anderson (5-11, 170, sr); OG/LB Ethan Steinhausen (5-10, 190, sr); FB/LB Cord Herring (6-1, 195, jr); RB/DE Brock Blevins (5-5, 130, sr); RB/DB Ryan Clapper (5-9, 150, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Cyclones have size, speed, depth and experience, all of which makes them the early favorites to win it all.
Wright Panthers
LAST YEAR: 4-5 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Cokeville 20-16 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Larry Yeradi (26th year, 87-128)
STATE TITLES/LAST: none
KEY RETURNERS: Kayden Mack (sr); Kaden Tescher (sr); Ethan Zancanella (sr); Payton Diaz (sr); Grant Mills (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Panthers will look to build on back-to-back playoff years and maybe make a surprise trip to the semifinals.
West Conference
Greybull Buffaloes
LAST YEAR: 1-7 (Class 2A); did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Eli Moody (3rd year, 6-11)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1960
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: After last year’s disappointing season, the Buffaloes figure to be in strong contention to host a first-round playoff game.
Riverside Rebels
LAST YEAR: 5-3 (Class 1A/6-man); was not eligible for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Greg Mendenhall (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2007
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: If the Rebels can make the successful transition to the 9-man game, they could find themselves in the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
LAST YEAR: 6-4 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Upton/Sundance 53-7 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Richard Despain (5th year, 19-17-1)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1998
KEY RETURNERS: FB/MLB Tracee Moss (sr); TE/WR Taylor Winland (sr); WR/DB Dawson May (sr); QB/S/LB Zane Horrocks (sr); OL/LB Tonka Lytle (sr); RB/LB Tyler Banks (sr); WR/DB Trevor Jewell (sr); OL/DL Jaxon Jolley (sr); WR/DB Austin Haslem (sr); TE/OL Tyson Christiansen (jr); QB/DB Carsyn Weber (soph); OL/DL Nate Minemyer (soph).
OUTLOOK: For the first time in years the Grizzlies have experience and depth, and they should contend for the top seed in the West.
Shoshoni Wranglers
LAST YEAR: 4-5 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Southeast 25-6 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Tony Truempler (8th year, 29-34)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1985
KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Tryston Truempler (5-11, 175, sr); OL/DE Johnny Hilder (6-2, 245, sr); RB/DB Kade Fike (5-9, 160, sr); WR/C Nathon Cousineau (6-1, 170, jr); RB/LB Pehton Truempler (5-9, 145, soph); OL/DL Duke Gibbel (5-5, 170, jr); WR/LB Dominic Jarvis (5-10, 160, soph); QB/S Alex Mills (6-1, 150, soph); WR/C Ty Nordwick (5-11, 160, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Wranglers return talent at the skill positions and on the line and should challenge Rocky Mountain for conference supremacy.
Wind River Cougars
LAST YEAR: 1-8 (Class 1A/11-man); lost to Big Horn 82-0 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Mykah Trujillo (6th year, 11-32)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1997
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Colter Collver (5-11, 180, sr); RB/S Jaden Miller (jr).
OUTLOOK: After sneaking into the postseason the last two years, the Cougars will likely have to pull off an upset or two to get there again.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!