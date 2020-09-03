2020 Class 3A football preview caps

East Conference
Buffalo Bison
LAST YEAR: 10-1 (Class 2A); defeated Lovell 28-6 in quarterfinals; defeated Thermopolis 45-22 in semifinals; lost to Mountain View 24-14 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Rob Hammond (9th year, 39-34)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2018
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Hyrum Hatch (sr); WR/DB Calvin Rule (sr); FB/LB Jace Skovgard (sr); OL/DL Matthew Harrison (sr); OL/DL Aidan O'Neil (jr); RB/LB Ben Camino (jr).
OUTLOOK: After playing in the last two state championship games in Class 2A, the Bison will be hard-pressed to have that same level of success now that they're back in 3A.
Douglas Bearcats
LAST YEAR: 5-4; lost to Star Valley 45-12 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Jay Rhoades (15th year, 106-35)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2010
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Gabe Borman (6-0, 195, sr); OL/DL Kody Micke (6-3, 220, sr); OL/LB Aaron Oria (5-8, 200, sr); QB/WR/LB Kob Case (5-10, 190, jr); WR/DB Nate Dowling (6-1, 170, sr); WR/DB River Bergquist (6-1, 180, jr); RB/DB Kelton Ewing (5-8, 155, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Bearcats' 18-year streak of qualifying for the playoffs isn't in jeopardy, but they haven't won a postseason game since 2016.
Lander Tigers
LAST YEAR: 7-2; lost to Powell 41-14 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: John Scott (3rd year, 11-7)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1948
KEY RETURNERS: RB Eli Mazurie (sr); OL Mason Hutson (sr); DL Julien Guina (sr); DB/LB Jack Sweeney (sr); LB Conor Carey (sr); DL Jaden Rivera (sr); DE Robert Koivupalo (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Tigers have improved in each of John Scott's two years at the helm, now they need to continue that success in the postseason.
Rawlins Outlaws
LAST YEAR: 4-5; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Clayton McSpadden (3rd year, 6-11)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2000
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Colton Ice (6-2, 280, sr); OL/DL Evann Trevatheon (6-2, 200, sr); WR/DB Allen Ferrales (5-9, 150, sr); WR/DB Ashton Barto (6-1, 175, jr); RB/LB Josh Smith (5-9, 175, soph).
OUTLOOK: The Outlaws could take some lumps early as their young players get used to the speed of the varsity game.
Riverton Wolverines
LAST YEAR: 4-6; lost to Jackson 48-6 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Troy Anderson (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1999
KEY RETURNERS: QB Damon Devries (sr); LB Kaden Gantenbein (sr); LB Brock Hinkle (sr); RB Trayton Hyatt (sr); OL Rylan Koehn (sr); WR Jared Lucas (sr); DL Braden Mathes (sr); OL Skyler Soule (sr); WR Blake Dale (jr); WR Lucas Engle (jr).
OUTLOOK: With talent on both sides of the ball, the Wolverines expect to contend for a playoff berth.
Worland Warriors
LAST YEAR: 3-6; lost to Cody 55-26 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Patrick Sweeney (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 14/2003
KEY RETURNERS: QB/S Rudy Sangord (sr); OT/DT Trey Wright (sr); OT/DE Tucker Sullivan (sr); RB/LB Taylor Pierce (jr); WR/S Jorey Anderson (jr).
OUTLOOK: Despite having smaller numbers than in years past, the Warriors should be in contention for one of the conference's final playoff spots.
West Conference
Cody Broncs
LAST YEAR: 8-2; defeated Worland 55-26 in quarterfinals; lost to Powell 20-13 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Matt McFadden (8th year, 45-25)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2017
KEY RETURNERS: FB/MLB Nic Talich (5-11, 185, sr); TE/LB Keaton Stone (5-11, 195, sr); RB/OLB Drew Trotter (5-10, 170, jr); RB/DB Chaz Cowie (5-6, 145, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Broncs will rely on speed and depth and athleticism at the skill positions early while their younger players get used to the varsity competition.
Evanston Red Devils
LAST YEAR: 0-8; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Jim Burton (2nd year, 0-8)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1997
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The Red Devils might not challenge for a playoff spot, but they do expect to be competitive and break into the win column.
Green River Wolves
LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Kevin Cuthbertson (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2004
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB James King (sr); QB Jachob Fuss (sr); RB/LB Alex Atkinson (jr); RB/LB Gabe Burdette (sr); WR/DB Seth White (sr); WR/DB Dylan Taylor; WR/DB Orren Watts (sr); TE/LB Kolby Ivie; OL/DL Araya Finley (sr); OL/DL Jake Martinez (sr); OL/DL Kyler Bartlett (soph); OL/DL Austyn Maser (jr); OL/DL Jace Griffiths (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Wolves return enough talent on both the line and at the skill positions that they could surprise some teams this season.
Jackson Broncs
LAST YEAR: 7-4; defeated Riverton 48-6 in quarterfinals; lost to Star Valley 42-21 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: David Joyce (4th year, 15-16)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2007
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Colter Dawson (jr); QB/DB Sadler Smith (jr); RB Clancy Meagher (sr); RB Brody Hassenack (sr); OL/DL Jacobo Martinez (sr).
OUTLOOK: After knocking on the door the past two seasons, the Broncs appear ready to kick it down as they chase their first state title since 2007.
Powell Panthers
LAST YEAR: 7-5; defeated Lander 41-14 in quarterfinals; defeated Cody 20-13 in semifinals; lost to Star Valley 49-13 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Chase Kistler (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2013
EXPECTED TO RETURN: QB/DB Landon Lengfelder (sr); WR/DB Brailey Gann (sr); WR Jesse Trotter (sr); OL/DL Lane Shramek (jr); RB/LB Kadden Abraham (sr); FB/LB Toran Graham (jr); OL/DL Seth Horton (sr); OL/DL Brent Childers (jr); OL/DL Sheldon Shoopman (jr); TE/LB Adrian Geller (sr); WR/K/P Hawkin Sweeney (jr); WR/DB Riley Bennett (sr); RB/DB Reed Smith (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Panthers made a surprising run to the title game last season. If they do it this year it won't be a surprise.
Star Valley Braves
LAST YEAR: 12-0; defeated Douglas 45-12 in quarterfinals; defeated Jackson 42-21 in semifinals; defeated Powell 49-13 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: McKay Young (5th year, 43-4)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 12/2019
EXPECTED TO KEY RETURN: QB/DB Brant Nelson (sr); OL/DL Lucas Chappell (jr); OL/DL Gabe Nield (sr); WR/DB Winston Green (jr); OL/LB JaAren Smith (sr); WR/DB Brayden Andrews (sr); WR/DB Waylon Nelson (sr)
OUTLOOK: The Braves aren't as loaded as they were the last few years, but for now the 3A title still goes through Afton.
