2020 Milward Simpson Award boys finalists

Mortimer ran track his first two years and led the team in points scored both seasons. He then switched to soccer his junior year and helped lead Worland to its second consecutive Class 3A state championship.

He was the 3A Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior after returning two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns.

A two-time all-state selection in basketball, Mortimer averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals this past season and helped lead the Warriors to a 24-1 record heading into the state tournament.

Mortimer is still undecided as to where he will attend college.

DAX YERADI, WRIGHT: He was a two-time all-state wrestler, finishing second in 2018 and winning the Class 2A state championship at 160 pounds as a junior, but sat out his senior year recovering from a torn bicep and torn lateral cartilage.

Yeradi also won the 2A pole vault championship last year with a vault of 14 feet, 1 inch.