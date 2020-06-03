2020 Milward Simpson Award boys finalists

The boys nominees for the 2020 Milward Simpson Award, which is given annually to the state's best senior student-athlete is comprised of three players who won a combined eight state football titles, a state champion wrestler and a four-sport standout.
BRIGGIN BLUEMEL, MOUNTAIN VIEW: A three-sport athlete, he received all-conference honors in basketball while also earning multiple all-state honors in both football and outdoor track.
On the gridiron, Bluemel was a three-year starter and three-time all-state honoree for the Buffalos, helping lead them to Class 2A state titles in 2017 and 2019. He finished his prep career with nearly 3,700 yard of total offense despite rarely playing more than one half for the undefeated Buffs this past year.
He also helped Mountain View claim the 2019 Class 3A state track title by winning the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and running a leg on the Buffalos' gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team and its runner-up 4x400 squad.
Bluemel will play football and run track at Dickinson State University.
GARRETT COON, SHERIDAN: The 2019 Gatorade Football Player of the Year for Wyoming was a three-time all-state performer for the Broncs. They played in three consecutive Class 4A state championship games, winning it all his sophomore and senior seasons.
This past year Coon rushed for 1,589 yards and scored 29 rushing touchdowns to earn his second Star-Tribune Super 25 honor in a row.
He also excelled on the pitch where he was an all-state selection as a junior.
Coon will head north to play football at Montana State University.
QUINN MCCAFFERTY, BIG HORN: He earned all-state honors in baseball (for the Sheridan Troopers), basketball and football during his standout career.
A three-year starter at quarterback for the Rams, he completed 292 of 475 (61.5 percent) passes for 5,008 yards with 69 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. Big Horn went 31-2 with him under center and was undefeated the past two seasons on its way to winning back-to-back Class 1A/11-man state titles.
McCafferty was an all-state selection in basketball his senior season, leading the Rams in scoring (13.0), rebounding (8.2), assists (3.4) and steals (2.8) as they finished third at state.
On the diamond the pitcher/shortstop topped the Troopers in RBI, wins and innings pitched.
McCafferty will play baseball at Western Nebraska Community College.
LUKE MORTIMER, WORLAND: A four-sport athlete for the Warriors, he was named all-state in both basketball and football and all-conference in track and soccer.
Mortimer ran track his first two years and led the team in points scored both seasons. He then switched to soccer his junior year and helped lead Worland to its second consecutive Class 3A state championship.
He was the 3A Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior after returning two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns.
A two-time all-state selection in basketball, Mortimer averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals this past season and helped lead the Warriors to a 24-1 record heading into the state tournament.
Mortimer is still undecided as to where he will attend college.
DAX YERADI, WRIGHT: He was a two-time all-state wrestler, finishing second in 2018 and winning the Class 2A state championship at 160 pounds as a junior, but sat out his senior year recovering from a torn bicep and torn lateral cartilage.
Yeradi also won the 2A pole vault championship last year with a vault of 14 feet, 1 inch.
He was even more impressive on the gridiron where he was a three-time all-state selection and was named to the Star-Tribune Super 25 team as a senior. He led the state in defensive points as a sophomore, junior and senior and finished with 16 career interceptions. As a senior, he finished with nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 20 touchdowns.
Yeradi will continue his football career at Chadron State College.
