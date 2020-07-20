2020 National High School Rodeo results

National High School Rodeo Finals
at Guthrie, Oklahoma
Results through Monday morning
Boys
Bareback Bronc Riding: 1, Cooper Cooke, Idaho, 84.5 points; T33, Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, 56; KC Gibson, Pavillion, NS; Colton Farrow, Shell, NS.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cable Wareham, Kansas, 76.5 points; T7, Parker Manor, Gillette, 66; Cian Ahern, Wyarno, NS; Kayson Dory, Laramie, NS; Jase Longwell, Thermopolis, NS.
Bull Riding: 1, Canyon Bass, Texas, 81 points; Brody Hasenack, Jackson, NS; Zain Fitzgerald, Cody, NS; Tipton Wilson, Jackson, NS; Landen Brownlee, Pavillion, NS.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Cash Robb, Utah, 3.8 seconds; 35, Cannon Campbell, Shoshoni, 6.06; 50, Jace Mayfield, Midwest, 7.50; 70, Clay Reiner, Buffalo, 11.70; Skyler Lubkeman, Gillette, NS.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Riley Webb, Texas, 8.69 seconds; 37, Clay Reiner, Buffalo, 12.92; 57, Weston Mills, Gillette, 16.18; Hunter Hayden, Gillette, NS; Coy Thar, Rozet, NS.
Team Roping: 1, Caleb Green, Texas/Coda Myers, Oklahoma, 5.26 seconds; 35, Kolby Bradley/Arye Espenschied, Big Piney, 11.42; 49, Coy Johnson, Buffalo/Jade Espenschied, Big Piney, 14.14; Jake Deveraux/Cooper Deveraux, Newcastle, NS.
Cutting: 1, Mason Rust, Texas; Rance Peebles, Texas, 148 points; T20, Hunter Hayden, Gillette, 141; Tryce Jolovich, Gillette, 141; T38, Broc Schwartzkopf, Douglas, 138; 59, Joseph Hayden, Gillette, 127.
Girls
Barrel Racing: 1, Jade Rindlisbacher, Utah, 15.250 seconds; 5, Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, 15.572; 17, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 15.860; 49, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 16.265; 112, Taylor Nichols, Boulder, 17.185.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Cheyenne VandeStouwe, Iowa, 2.32 seconds; 12, Hailey Hardeman, Wilson, 2.78; 29, Haiden Thompson, Yoder, 3.38; Madison Enos, Riverton, NS; Jordyn McNamee, Buffalo, NS.
Goat Tying: 1, Cheyenne VandeStouwe, Iowa, 7.54 seconds; 3, Haiden Thompson, Yoder, 7.67; 10, Kadra Clark, Yoder, 7.91; 34, Tavy Leno, Sheridan, 8.68; 72, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 9.83; RaeLee Caldwell, Gillette, NS.
Pole Bending: 1, Ashlyn McClure, Arizona, 19.976 seconds; 3, Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 20.119; Jordan Morman, Gillette, 20.707; 37, Jordyn McNamee, Buffalo, 20.858; 105, Halle Hladky Gillette, 25.271.
Cutting: 1, Jaycee Lowery, Alabama, 148 points; T45, Easton Boyd, Wheatland, 139; T50, Emma Norsworthy, Thermopolis, 138; T55, Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, 137; Aniya Teppo, Farson, NS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!