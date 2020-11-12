2020 state football: Class 1A/9-man team previews

Head coach: Ryan Nelson (6th year, 23-26)
Number of state titles: 5
Last state title: 2002
Last championship game appearance: 2014
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 5;Kelly Walsh sophs;W 64-8
Sept. 11;Pine Bluffs;W 58-35
Sept. 18;at Moorcroft;W 56-8
Sept. 25;Lingle-Fort Laramie;W 54-7
Oct. 2;at Wright;W 48-7
Oct. 9;Rocky Mountain;L 62-50
Oct. 16;at Southeast;L 35-16
Oct. 23;Saratoga;W 48-22
Quarterfinals
Oct. 30;Greybull;W 46-0
Semifinals
Nov. 6;at Rocky Mountain;W 52-35
TEAM STATISTICS
Points for: 492 (49.2)
Points against: 219 (21.9)
Total rushing per game
479.4 (1)
Opponents: 168.4 (3)
Total passing per game
24.9 (11)
Opponents: 138.0 (12)
Turnovers
Lusk 12; Opponents 15
LEADERS
Rushing: Drake Lamp (210 carries for 2,834 yards, 39 TDs); Jasper Caldera (135 carries, 816 yards, 9 TDs); Dylan Molzahn (61 carries, 572 yards, 6 TDs)
Passing: Walker Kupke (16-of-33 for 249 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
Receiving: Mason Wells (4 receptions, 66 yards, 4 TDs); Aric Eaton (5 receptions, 97 yards)
Defensive points: Dylan Molzahn (21.7 points per game, 18 TFL, 2 sacks); Dayne Lamp (21.9 ppg, 13 TFL, 5 sacks); Jasper Caldera (15.4 ppg, 13 TFL, 7 sacks)
Head coach: Mark Bullington (22nd year, 154-63)
Number of state titles: 9
Last state title: 2012
Last championship game appearance: 2012
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 4;Shoshoni;W 22-0
Sept. 11;Lingle-Fort Laramie;W 57-0
Sept. 18;at Wind River;W 62-0
Sept. 25;at Pine Bluffs;W 41-14
Oct. 2;Moorcroft;W 70-22
Oct. 9;at Saratoga;W 27-12
Oct. 16;Lusk;W 35-16
Oct. 23;at Wright;W 49-6
Quarterfinals
Oct. 30;Riverside;W 63-6
Semifinals
Nov. 6;Shoshoni;W 44-18
TEAM STATISTICS
Points for: 455 (45.5)
Points against: 94 (9.4)
Total rushing per game
289.0 (3)
Opponents: 133.4 (2)
Total passing per game
87.9 (6)
Opponents: 79.6 (5)
Total offense per game
376.9 (4)
Opponents: 213.0 (2)
Turnovers
Southeast 8; Opponents 16
LEADERS
Rushing: Ryan Clapper (95 carries, 999 yards, 17 TDs); Brant Fullmer (89 carries, 744 yards, 14 TDs); Cord Herring (76 carries, 646 yards, 12 TDs)
Passing: Hayden Anderson (45-of-88 for 811 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INT)
Receiving: Bodie Herring (13 receptions, 271 yards, 3 TDs); Reece Robertson (6 receptions, 160 yards, 3 TDs)
Defensive points: Cord Herring (14.4 points per game, 4 TFL, 3 INT); Harrison Hall (12.9 ppg, 8 TFL); Reece Robertson (10.2 ppg, 5 TFL)
