2020 state football: Class 1A/9-man team previews

Head coach: Ryan Nelson (6th year, 23-26)

Number of state titles: 5

Last state title: 2002

Last championship game appearance: 2014

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 5;Kelly Walsh sophs;W 64-8

Sept. 11;Pine Bluffs;W 58-35

Sept. 18;at Moorcroft;W 56-8

Sept. 25;Lingle-Fort Laramie;W 54-7

Oct. 2;at Wright;W 48-7

Oct. 9;Rocky Mountain;L 62-50

Oct. 16;at Southeast;L 35-16

Oct. 23;Saratoga;W 48-22

Quarterfinals

Oct. 30;Greybull;W 46-0

Semifinals

Nov. 6;at Rocky Mountain;W 52-35

TEAM STATISTICS

Points for: 492 (49.2)

Points against: 219 (21.9)

Total rushing per game

479.4 (1)

Opponents: 168.4 (3)

Total passing per game

24.9 (11)

Opponents: 138.0 (12)

Turnovers

Lusk 12; Opponents 15

LEADERS

Rushing: Drake Lamp (210 carries for 2,834 yards, 39 TDs); Jasper Caldera (135 carries, 816 yards, 9 TDs); Dylan Molzahn (61 carries, 572 yards, 6 TDs)

Passing: Walker Kupke (16-of-33 for 249 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

Receiving: Mason Wells (4 receptions, 66 yards, 4 TDs); Aric Eaton (5 receptions, 97 yards)

Defensive points: Dylan Molzahn (21.7 points per game, 18 TFL, 2 sacks); Dayne Lamp (21.9 ppg, 13 TFL, 5 sacks); Jasper Caldera (15.4 ppg, 13 TFL, 7 sacks)

Head coach: Mark Bullington (22nd year, 154-63)

Number of state titles: 9

Last state title: 2012

Last championship game appearance: 2012

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 4;Shoshoni;W 22-0

Sept. 11;Lingle-Fort Laramie;W 57-0

Sept. 18;at Wind River;W 62-0

Sept. 25;at Pine Bluffs;W 41-14

Oct. 2;Moorcroft;W 70-22

Oct. 9;at Saratoga;W 27-12

Oct. 16;Lusk;W 35-16

Oct. 23;at Wright;W 49-6

Quarterfinals

Oct. 30;Riverside;W 63-6

Semifinals

Nov. 6;Shoshoni;W 44-18

TEAM STATISTICS

Points for: 455 (45.5)

Points against: 94 (9.4)

Total rushing per game

289.0 (3)

Opponents: 133.4 (2)

Total passing per game

87.9 (6)

Opponents: 79.6 (5)

Total offense per game

376.9 (4)

Opponents: 213.0 (2)

Turnovers

Southeast 8; Opponents 16

LEADERS

Rushing: Ryan Clapper (95 carries, 999 yards, 17 TDs); Brant Fullmer (89 carries, 744 yards, 14 TDs); Cord Herring (76 carries, 646 yards, 12 TDs)

Passing: Hayden Anderson (45-of-88 for 811 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INT)

Receiving: Bodie Herring (13 receptions, 271 yards, 3 TDs); Reece Robertson (6 receptions, 160 yards, 3 TDs)

Defensive points: Cord Herring (14.4 points per game, 4 TFL, 3 INT); Harrison Hall (12.9 ppg, 8 TFL); Reece Robertson (10.2 ppg, 5 TFL)

