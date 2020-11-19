21 more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, state announces

Twenty-one more people in Wyoming have died after contracting COVID-19, state officials said Thursday.
There have now been 176 reported deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus, including 89 this month.
Wyoming has never has so many deaths announced in a single day. November has been the pandemic's deadliest month here, surpassing the previous record, 37, set in October.
The state announced the staggering rise in deaths two days after more than a dozen Wyoming counties sought mask mandates. Natrona County's order went into effect late Wednesday.
The newly announced deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, include:
- An older adult Albany County woman died earlier last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Big Horn County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Carbon County man died within the last week. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether she had had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County man died late last month. He was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as puting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sheridan County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has continually extended most health restrictions.
Then, in mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has not yet fallen off. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday he is considering a statewide face mask requirement. Multiple counties already have local face mask orders in place.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
Photos: Coronavirus under the microscope
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.