22 test positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming State Penitentiary
Wyoming State Penitentiary

The Wyoming State Penitentiary is shown in 2016 in Rawlins. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Twenty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

The penitentiary was the only correctional facility in the state with cases identified by the latest round of surveillance testing.

Two of the positive results belonged to staff members, and the other 20 to inmates. In the previous round of testing, 21 people — six employees and five inmates — tested positive in the State Penitentiary.

Wyoming reports first inmate death caused by COVID-19

The department has reported one inmate death from the coronavirus to date, a man who had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

