3,200 acre fire burns north of Gillette
3,200 acre fire burns north of Gillette

  • Updated
Dry fork fire

The Dry Fork fire burns north of Gillette on Monday. A spokesperson for the Campbell County Fire Department said the fire has burned around 3,200 acres and is 40% contained.

 Campbell County Fire Department via Facebook

Multiple agencies are fighting a wildland fire on Heald Road north of Gillette.

A spokesperson for the Campbell County Fire Department said the Dry Fork fire has burned around 3,200 acres and is 40% contained.

Though several structures were being threatened when the Campbell County Fire Department arrived on scene Saturday, none have been lost, the spokesperson said.

Due to hot and dry conditions with gusty winds, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Campbell County to last until Tuesday night.

Despite recent rainstorms, moderate to extreme drought conditions persist across the state. The current drought is the worst seen in Wyoming since 2013.

