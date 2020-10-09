3-year-old burned after falling into thermal feature at Yellowstone

A 3-year-old child suffered second-degree burns after falling into a small thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park on Friday, the park service announced.

The incident took place shortly before noon Friday. The child slipped after taking off running from the trail near Fountain Freight Road, which is close to Midway Geyser Basin.

The child suffered thermal burns to the lower body and back, the park service said. The child was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The park announcement did not provide an update on the child's condition. The incident remains under investigation.

While uncommon, visitor injuries at Yellowstone's geysers and other thermal features do occur. In May, a woman who illegally entered the park while it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos, the park said. She was also flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.