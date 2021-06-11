307 First celebrates metal silhouette art project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moberly spent three years driving to Cheyenne once a week and was inspired after noticing a jackalope structure in Douglas and a cowboy with a dog silhouette on a hill south of Chugwater.

“That’d be a lot more interesting if we had more of those around Wyoming,” he said. “I would look at them and wait for them every time I drove down there and back.”

Dean Cline, president of GW Mechanical and a 307 First partner, was a huge inspiration to Moberly. Cline provided time, resources and adopted a stretch of the highway from Casper to Shoshoni, where several silhouettes preside.

"307, to me, was very good," Cline said at the dedication ceremony. "I graduated Wyoming, so I love Wyoming."

At the moment, 307 First only has about 10% of the silhouettes spread across the state, and the group is still looking for partners, ideas, or any help, Moberly pointed out.

The nonprofit has lobbied the state to hire and buy local, stressing that government dollars should be kept in the state. Now, those same contractors that were helped by the group have turned right around and supported 307 First.

"Without Wyoming being here, we wouldn't be here," Cline said.

