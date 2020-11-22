307 Politics: A new poll shows Wyomingites like options at the ballot box

This year has certainly shown that people enjoy having options: the ability to get a prime rib dinner delivered to your house, the freedom to put in an eight-hour day in your sweatpants and, as it turns out, the way people choose to cast ballots.
According to a survey released Friday by the University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center, nearly equal percentages of Wyomingites voted early or cast their ballots on Election Day. Roughly 48% of Wyomingites voted early in November compared with 31% during the 2018 mid-terms.
As it turns out, COVID-19 was the catalyst for that change: According the survey’s results, 56% of the respondents who worried that they or a family member might contract the virus voted early. In comparison, 36% of those who voted early said they were concerned about getting infected.
“It’s reasonable to conclude that concern about the coronavirus led to the increase in early voting this year,” University of Wyoming political science Professor Jim King said in a statement. “This is the one thing that has changed the political climate the most since the last general election.”
Early voting was also more popular among older people. Nearly two-thirds of voters ages 55 and older cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, the survey found.
Though COVID-19 has compelled a number of novel approaches to elections this year — the Democratic Party, for example, successfully rolling out a mail-in, ranked choice voting system — early, absentee voting has long been a feature of Wyoming’s elections, and has been growing in popularity in recent years. In the primaries, absentee ballots were returned at a similar rate as well.
With a record number of ballots cast this year — and election results turned around in short order — it remains to be seen whether Wyoming’s voting system could be an example for the rest of the country in increasing access to the ballot and avoiding the types of scenarios experiences in a number of swing states, where it took days after the election to count all the mail-in ballots.
With no instances of voter fraud emerging from this year’s elections in Wyoming, it remains to be seen how the popularity of early voting and this year’s success managing the vote could inform questions about requiring voter identification at the polls, which the Legislature’s right wing and the Wyoming Republican Party have made a key piece of their agenda over the past few years.
Still, the voter ID proposal remains popular among certain Republicans and will likely emerge in the 2021 legislative session as an individual bill.
