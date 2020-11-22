307 Politics: A new poll shows Wyomingites like options at the ballot box

This year has certainly shown that people enjoy having options: the ability to get a prime rib dinner delivered to your house, the freedom to put in an eight-hour day in your sweatpants and, as it turns out, the way people choose to cast ballots.

According to a survey released Friday by the University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center, nearly equal percentages of Wyomingites voted early or cast their ballots on Election Day. Roughly 48% of Wyomingites voted early in November compared with 31% during the 2018 mid-terms.

As it turns out, COVID-19 was the catalyst for that change: According the survey’s results, 56% of the respondents who worried that they or a family member might contract the virus voted early. In comparison, 36% of those who voted early said they were concerned about getting infected.

“It’s reasonable to conclude that concern about the coronavirus led to the increase in early voting this year,” University of Wyoming political science Professor Jim King said in a statement. “This is the one thing that has changed the political climate the most since the last general election.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Early voting was also more popular among older people. Nearly two-thirds of voters ages 55 and older cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, the survey found.