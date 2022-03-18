307 Politics: Five tidbits from covering the legislative session

After covering the 2022 budget session for a month, I want to offer readers some insight on what the Legislature is really like. Here are five takeaways.

Behind the scenes

Most of the lawmaking happens behind the scenes. The more you watch, the more you notice that lawmakers come to the floor with their minds made up and with coalitions of support before debate even occurs. This is especially true for the redistricting process, where major changes to the map were made in private in the final hours. As many hours as lawmakers spend in public, many of the outcomes are predetermined.

It's good to be the boss

The House and Senate leadership have a number of methods to single handedly kill bills if they want to. For one, the speaker of the House and the Senate president can simply decide to not introduce legislation. When bills are introduced by leadership, they're first assigned to a committee. Leadership can assign them to Management Council, which is chaired by the speaker and president. Once the bills are there, leadership has multiple methods to stop them from advancing.

No discussion

Lawmakers have sneaky ways of killing bills without debate. To speed up the process, bills are often put on "consent lists," which are voted on as a whole. After the list is voted on, lawmakers can change their vote on individual bills. If they can conjure up enough support going into the vote, lawmakers can swiftly kill a bill without a second of discussion.

Old school

Republican Casper Sen. Charlie Scott does not use electronics. He uses a giant binder -- and I cannot emphasize enough how big this binder is -- to keep track of the bills. He has served in the Legislature since 1979 and is currently the longest serving member. He has a flip phone, but he told me he only uses it if he gets stuck out in the fields on his home ranch.

Squabbles

Wyoming Highway Patrol, the agency responsible for security at the Capitol, is dealing with squabbles between lawmakers more than you'd expect. Highway patrol had to pull Sen. Tom James, R-Green River, out of caucus because he refused to get off his phone, according to multiple sources in the room at the time. He was being accused of filming the meeting, which is frowned upon in caucuses that are meant to be private. Highway patrol also had to speak with Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, after he was stripped of his committee assignments because some of his constituents came to the Capitol with signs supporting the controversial lawmaker.

