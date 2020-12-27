307 Politics: For 2021, another cycle of single party politics

Meanwhile, the involvement of President Trump — and disdain for the national Democratic Party — arguably helped to bolster Republicans that otherwise might have been vulnerable, Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto told the Star-Tribune. Once counting a staff of two people in 2018, the party had 10 people on the payroll for this year’s elections. While fundraising largely came from out-of-state sources, candidates such as Britney Wallesch managed to raise tens of thousands of dollars through grassroots fundraising campaigns, allowing the party to focus the brunt of its financial resources on training and advertising.

“We were offering more resources to candidates and campaigns than we ever have before, and the quality of the candidates were really outstanding,” Barbuto said. “A lot of the components were in place. What we were maybe missing was that we perhaps overestimated the number of Republicans with a willingness to cross over and vote Democrat, especially in races where there was a better candidate option. They just didn’t do it.”