307 Politics: For 2021, another cycle of single party politics

For the Wyoming Democratic Party, the 2020 elections were supposed to be a coming out of sorts, a validation of two years of growth and organizing.
Though state party fundraising failed to achieve that of the Republicans in a bad year, Democratic candidates across the state were thriving, generating tens of thousands of dollars in small dollar donations to combat thousands in PAC money flowing to their opponents. Messaging seemed in their favor, with many candidates offering a vision of transition and recovery amid the Wyoming’s economic decline. And their candidates were exciting, offering up a published scientist for the U.S. Senate, the first Northern Arapaho tribal member running for U.S. Congress, and a wide swath of candidates representing everyone from former coal miners to nonprofit owners.
Instead, the 2020 election proved to be a shellacking for Wyoming Democrats. They lost several previously safe statehouse seats, were defeated in a handful of winnable races in friendly cities such as Cheyenne, and found their success limited to friendlier political enclaves like Albany and Teton County. Even Sweetwater County — a seat of union power for decades — fell to Republicans this year, capping a decline in power and influence that began with the oil and gas booms of the mid-2000s.
“Their employers very effectively tell them, ‘The Republicans will support your continued livelihood and the Democrats are trying to put too many restrictions on our way of doing business,’” Chris Boswell, a former Rock Springs lawmaker, told WyoFile earlier this year.
The failure to capitalize on the momentum of 2018’s “Blue Wave” election (whose influence was already limited in deep-red Wyoming) was not unique to Wyoming’s Democrats. Across the nation, liberal candidates failed to win the resounding victories they expected in Congress.
Though President-elect Joe Biden managed to defeat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes, his victory was hardly a mandate, with his Electoral College victory coming by way of slim margins of victory in states with stark urban and rural divides.
Nationally, Democrats have a lot of work to do. Iowa, seen as a test strip for Democrats, went hard for troubled candidates like Republican Joni Ernst, whose numerous gaffes on the campaign trail and embrace of conspiracy theories about COVID-19 did little to hurt her on the way to a seven-point victory this year. All the money in the country failed to help moderate Democrat Amy McGrath defeat Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. And while Biden won the election, it came with the loss of numerous downballot races in the heartland.
Some blamed it on a message that failed to resonate with rural voters. Others, felt the platform was not progressive enough, calling on the need for Democrats to own a progressive and populist message that could overcome Republicans’ successful attacks on proposals to “Defund the Police” and eliminate hamburgers — a common rallying cry against progressive proposals including the Green New Deal. Montana Sen. Jon Tester — whose home state reneged on its trend toward Democratic leadership this year — criticized the national party’s approach to rural states in an interview with the New York Times, a trend recognized four years ago in a column by Governing magazine.
“I can go into the list of things that might be insane about this president, but the truth is that rural people connect more with a millionaire from New York City than they do with the Democrats that are in national positions,” Tester said in that interview. “So that tells me our message is really, really flawed, because I certainly don’t see it that way.”
Though Democrats represent a minority in Wyoming, similar conversations over how to win those voters back are being had. Though Republicans dominate Wyoming’s politics, independent voters still represent a double-digit percentage of the state’s electorate. And many voters register Republican as a means to have a say in the primary elections that regularly determine the outcomes in their communities.
Meanwhile, the involvement of President Trump — and disdain for the national Democratic Party — arguably helped to bolster Republicans that otherwise might have been vulnerable, Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto told the Star-Tribune. Once counting a staff of two people in 2018, the party had 10 people on the payroll for this year’s elections. While fundraising largely came from out-of-state sources, candidates such as Britney Wallesch managed to raise tens of thousands of dollars through grassroots fundraising campaigns, allowing the party to focus the brunt of its financial resources on training and advertising.
“We were offering more resources to candidates and campaigns than we ever have before, and the quality of the candidates were really outstanding,” Barbuto said. “A lot of the components were in place. What we were maybe missing was that we perhaps overestimated the number of Republicans with a willingness to cross over and vote Democrat, especially in races where there was a better candidate option. They just didn’t do it.”
While anecdotal, the evidence was seen in the reversal of past trends exhibited by voters around the state. Wyoming Senator-elect John Kolb — who finished fourth in his primary race for the Sweetwater County Commission in 2018 — defeated incumbent Democrat Liisa Anselmi-Dalton by more than 700 votes in Rock Springs. In Lander, Republican Rep. Lloyd Larsen — who won his last re-election campaign by single digits — won this year’s election in a landslide. And in Cheyenne, several races that were anticipated to be close eventually proved not to be competitive.
“A lot of that does have to do with the rhetoric and nonsense coming out of Washington D.C.,” added Barbuto. “It really created a hatred towards Democrats. I don’t think a lot of the votes were for a Republican. I think they were votes against the Democrats.”
Do Wyoming Democrats need to refine their message? Or is it something greater? Mary Throne — as close as one could get to a pro-coal Democrat — was soundly defeated in the 2018 governor’s race, while progressives like Gillette Democratic House candidate Lynne Huskinson, a former coal miner, also failed to gain traction among voters with a message aimed at helping coal communities transition to a more sustainable future, a topic she explored in progressive activist Matt Stannard’s “Solidarity Wyoming” podcast earlier this month.
“There’s a lot of pride in being able to fill a train,” she said. “On the production side you feel a lot of pride in what you do.”
Some of it involves organizing. In an earlier episode of the podcast, Lynnette Grey Bull — a Democrat who ran against Rep. Liz Cheney this year — discussed the failure of her message to conserve the state’s natural resources over the interests of the fossil fuel industry, which has continued to shed jobs in Wyoming. Though she said the party could do more to invest in field organizers to build a sustainable movement — similar to what Grey Bull herself did in Fremont County in 2018 — the largest barrier is messaging, something that takes money to accomplish.