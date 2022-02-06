307 politics: Is it worth it for Cheney?

Rep. Liz Cheney has said that it was her “duty” to impeach former President Donald Trump, to repeatedly speak out against him and to sit on the House committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But all those things have resulted in severe backlash and sparked the toughest primary challenger of Cheney’s career.

There is a clear way for Cheney to gain back some support in Wyoming: Stop rebuking Trump. If Cheney does get ousted in the GOP primary in August, it will undoubtedly be due to her continued and forceful opposition to the former president.

My question becomes: Will positioning herself as the anti-Trump ultimately be worth it if it means she loses her ability to represent Wyoming?

There might be something to be said for keeping her head down if it means that she can continue to represent the state. This is especially true for Cheney who you’d expect, in theory, be doing everything she can to keep a pro-Trump candidate out of office.

I don’t doubt that Cheney feels morally obligated to battle Trump, but if it costs her her seat, is that ultimately working against her entire cause?

Her toughest competitor is Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne lawyer with the Trump endorsement.

Hageman and other Cheney detractors often make the argument that by voting to impeach Trump and rebuking him repeatedly, Cheney is too distracted by her battles with the former president to represent the state adequately.

I don’t know the answer to that, but she definitely risks her ability to represent Wyomingites by positioning herself as Trump’s lead critic on the right.

I think Cheney would say it’s in Wyoming’s best interest that she represents us. Then again, if a forceful anti-Trump wing of the GOP emerges, Cheney will inevitably be the leader of a group that could last for decades.

The congresswoman has also said that she will do anything to keep Trump out of the Oval Office. In my view, there’s is a way of living up to that statement: run as an independent in the 2024 presidential election. That likely lead to a Democratic victory, and Cheney still remains a staunch conservative.

Cheney shows no sign of backing down: She was already ousted from House Republican leadership for her vote to impeach Trump and repeated statements criticizing him for helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack. That stripped her of some tangible power, but didn’t slow her roll.

I want to hear from you? Do you think Cheney should keep her head down to improve her odds of reelection? Or would you like her to continue her criticism of the former president?

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.