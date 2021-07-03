307 Politics: Quirky, quirkier and quirkiest

Many bills that are passed during Wyoming legislative session go into effect July 1 of the same year. Here's a look at the, dare I say, more interesting laws that went into effect this past week.
Buckle up.
This bill allows people to possess wildlife "killed as a result of an unintentional vehicle collision."
"I think there continues to be a large amount of carcasses on Wyoming roadways, and now we have the opportunity for the Wyoming public to pick up the carcasses for food," said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, the prime sponsor of this bill. "It allows more flexibility for citizens to pick up carcasses that may languish for weeks."
Not all critters are up for grabs, however. To name a few, bighorn sheep, grizzly bears, mountain goats, endangered species and wildlife covered under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act are not included in the act.
The bill mandates the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the Wyoming State Transportation Commission to adopt rules to establish a program allows people to take wildlife killed on the road, so while the bill technically was supposed to go into effect Thursday, Game and Fish have not yet written rules and regulations, thereby delaying the process. (Sorry, they were probably busy answering all my questions about quagga and zebra mussels.)
Officials expect to have the rules and regulations by November, Zwonitzer said.
As of Thursday, liquor manufacturers can now open a second location. Before this law was enacted, local governments could only issue one satellite permit to Wyoming's liquor manufacturers.
This legislation was first introduced as an interim bill but got lost in the shuffle. Once Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, spoke to some of the distillers in the state like Casper's own Backwards Distilling Company, she decided to bring it back.
"The deal is this: It's all about economic diversification," Duncan said. "If we can expand our market across the state -- why not?"
If Backwards were to open up a new location, where do you think it should be?
This bill, sponsored by Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, expands the practice of optometry in Wyoming to include more procedures such as the examination, diagnosis and treatment of abnormal conditions and diseases of the eye.
"It really was about access to health care, access to certain limited types of health care. In a rural state you may have to travel to the larger communities or out of state," said Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who was a co-sponsor of the legislation.
The bill also amends the number of members on the board of optometry from three to five. Additionally, the bill "modifies examination requirements and requirements for continuing education for optometrists."
"I'm confident the way the bill is structured and having the licensing board and the continuing education requirements that we'll get both access to health care and safety of patients," Barlow said.
When I told Duncan and Zwonitzer that I was writing about this bill, both of their immediate comments were about how messy and drawn out passing this legislation was.
"That was a messy, ugly fight," Zwonitzer said. "It was one of the ugliest battles we've had in the state."
Medical bills can be that way. "They're rarely a slam dunk," Barlow said.
Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, sponsored House Bill 46, which makes bestiality explicitly illegal in the state for the first time. Before this bill was signed into law in March, Wyoming was one of four states that did not have a bestiality law on the books.
A person convicted of the crime is subject to a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000, or both.
This issue came to a head in 2020 when officers began investigating reports of a man performing sex acts with horses in Sweetwater County, the county Stith represents.
House Bill 13 - Alcoholic beverage regulation
This act, sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, makes a variety of amendments to the sale of alcoholic beverages.
The biggest change is to the amount of wine Wyoming households can order. Before July, in and out-of-state wineries, as well as retail liquor licensees who carry wine, were only able to ship 36 liters of wine per year. Now, these wineries can ship 108 liters per year, which works out roughly to a case of wine a month per household.
It's July 4, people, what are you waiting for? Order up!
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis