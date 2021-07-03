307 Politics: Quirky, quirkier and quirkiest

Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, sponsored House Bill 46, which makes bestiality explicitly illegal in the state for the first time. Before this bill was signed into law in March, Wyoming was one of four states that did not have a bestiality law on the books.

A person convicted of the crime is subject to a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000, or both.

This issue came to a head in 2020 when officers began investigating reports of a man performing sex acts with horses in Sweetwater County, the county Stith represents.

This act, sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, makes a variety of amendments to the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The biggest change is to the amount of wine Wyoming households can order. Before July, in and out-of-state wineries, as well as retail liquor licensees who carry wine, were only able to ship 36 liters of wine per year. Now, these wineries can ship 108 liters per year, which works out roughly to a case of wine a month per household.

It's July 4, people, what are you waiting for? Order up!