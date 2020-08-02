307 Politics: Wyoming’s industry beef

Of all the bad news facing Wyoming this year, the compounding crises facing the state’s meat and livestock industries may be among the more unexpected.
At the beginning of the year, a growing number of lawmakers joined on to a growing national campaign for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate the nation’s major meatpackers for unfair business practices that resulted in a series of policy recommendations in a report released a little over a week ago. (The full investigation is still ongoing.)
Then it was an ill-advised advertising campaign by the fast food giant Burger King promoting the use of untested science to reduce methane in its cows in an effort to slow climate change, leading to a chiding on social media by Converse County Senator (and rancher) Brian Boner as well as rancher-led protests in Goshen County and around the country.
Now Wyoming — as well as other livestock producing states in the Mountain West — faces a new challenge. Last week, Mountain States Rosen, a Wyoming-based cooperative of lamb producers in the U.S., announced it would be closing its plant in Greeley, Colorado, by the end of July, eliminating more than 200 jobs in the area after being acquired by beef giant JBS Rosen, who will use the facility to expand its capacity for beef processing.
The plant — which was the nation’s second-largest — accounted for roughly 20% of U.S. lamb production and was a critical resource for Wyoming’s lamb producers who, like their colleagues in the cattle industry, have been subject to increasing pressures from the consolidation of the packing industry over the past two decades.
For public officials, the JBS acquisition marks another blow in a long line of major meatpackers buying up firms in an effort to lessen their competition, therefore giving ranchers fewer options to sell their livestock and allowing packers to name their price on both the consumer and supply sides. Under those conditions, packers can then undercut the pay they give ranchers while setting their own prices, allowing them to maximize profit margins while leaving livestock producers in the cold.
While margins have always been tight, this trend — as well as increasing international competition — has presented a growing number of supply chain challenges for the American rancher that eventually culminated in a widely covered interruption in cattle markets earlier this year, which hit ranchers severely.
“Mr. Secretary, I am sure you agree these types of industry blows cannot continue,” Gov. Mark Gordon wrote in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue last week. “As a businessperson, today I see a giant growing bigger. As a rancher, I wonder where my neighbors will take their lambs. As a father, I worry for the next generation. And as a governor, I wonder about what this loss means to our state as a whole.”
Wyoming has sought to increase resiliency for its ranchers in recent years, culminating in an effort by the Wyoming Business Council and other groups to cultivate a truly resilient market for local food within the state. However, livestock production remains a big business in Wyoming, and one as susceptible to international pressures as any other.
While the news of the JBS acquisition directly impacts the Greeley community, the impacts, Gordon estimated, will be felt across at least 15 states, with the greater implications directly impacting ranchers within the state’s nearly $2 billion agricultural industry.
“At a time when JBS and other multinational packing companies are under Congressional review and public scrutiny for their predatory business practices and market manipulation, it is appalling that JBS finds itself in a position to severely undermine the American sheep industry with the forced acquisition of this plant,” Boner wrote in his own letter to the Department of Justice’s anti-trust division on Thursday. “Should this acquisition go through, JBS will cause serious, irreversible damage to American producers by importing cheap lamb and mutton from its processing locations in Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of the globe.”
Wyoming Politics
Natrona County Commission tabs Kevin O’Hearn to replace Bunky Loucks: While O’Hearn will finish out Loucks’ term this year, he still needs to survive a three-way primary later this month if he hopes to hold his seat. (via Trib.com
)
Wyoming’s investments: Why returns have lagged: WyoFile has been publishing an excellent series looking closely at the performance of Wyoming’s investment fund over the years. A critical read if you really care about the state’s finances. (via WyoFile
)
Advocacy group sues the state over ‘buffer zones’ at polling places: The Wyoming Liberty Group is suing the state in an effort to overturn a law restricting people’s right to campaign around polling places, saying they are far and above what has been established by legal precedent. (via Trib.com)Around Wyoming
There was a lot of great journalism in Wyoming this week. On the energy front, our very own Camille Erickson covered efforts by the Wyoming Legislature to grant relief to Wyoming’s oil and gas producers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional sweetener for some producers as the state considers up to $1.5 million
in aid for businesses like trona mines and oil refineries.
On the feature writing front, the Saratoga Sun’s Joshua Wood had a really great piece on the complicated — and potentially exploitative — world of diminutive people wrestling one another for sport, while the Jackson Hole News & Guide’s Mike Koshmrl — a favorite writer of mine — had a great piece
on a bunch of road trippers looking for Yellowstone who ended up in Driggs, Idaho.
Also worth reading…
Simplot to pay $775,000 for alleged hazardous waste violations: The giant Boise, Idaho-based agribusiness J.R. Simplot Company has agreed to pay $775,000 to resolve allegations it violated federal waste and community-protection laws at its phosphoric acid and fertilizer plant outside Rock Springs. (via WyoFile
)
Low oil prices force Petra Nova into ‘mothball status’: The nation’s lone large-scale commercial carbon capture power plant is currently not capturing carbon dioxide after low oil prices raised concerns over its profitability. (via E&E News
)
Feds: Laramie research nonprofit lied to get $500K in grants: WRI used a “paper company,” Thermosolv, to obtain four grants that it would have otherwise been ineligible for, according to federal prosecutors. Prosecutors claimed that WRI had Thermosolv make false claims about its independence in order to win the grants. (via The Laramie Boomerang)Eye On Washington
John Barrasso, one of the leading Republican voices in the party’s plan to introduce an additional COVID-19 bill, left Capitol Hill with his colleagues on Friday after failing to produce a proposal
to extend unemployment insurance benefits for millions of Americans. (House Democrats produced a deal on May 15; however, the Senate went on recess without acting on it.)
However, he did oversee a committee hearing in which he revealed taxpayers could save $1.75 billion dollars in real estate costs and more than $11 billion in total costs if the federal government were to permanently shift some positions to remote work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and applauded a language change to the endangered species act redefining the definition of “habitat” as a place necessary for a species to carry out “one or more life processes,” saying Friday: “The Trump administration is making the Endangered Species Act work better for people and wildlife.”
Mike Enzi
sponsored a bill requiring the Secretary of the Treasury to honor the 100th anniversary of completion of coinage of the “Morgan Dollar” as well as the 100th anniversary of commencement of coinage of the “Peace Dollar.”
Liz Cheney
stated in definitive terms that the United States would not be delaying this year’s elections after President Donald Trump suggested it was on the table in a tweet last week, defying Congress and history. (Elections were held on time during World War II as well as during the Civil War.)
