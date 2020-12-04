34-year-old Cody resident killed in fatal crash

A 34-year-old Cody, Wyoming resident died today after a fatal car crash on Tuesday near milepost 4 on U.S. 14A northeast of Cody.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were alerted about the collision where they determined that Dylan J. Ray lost control of his 2006 Nissan Xterra due to ice and snow covering the highway. The vehicle slid into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

According to a press release, Ray was not wearing a seat belt and transported to West Park Hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators are determining if Ray was speeding and if it was a contributing factor in the collision. The driver of the semi, Travis W. Cook, 30, was wearing his seat belt and sustained no injuries in the crash.

