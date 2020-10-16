38 new COVID-19 cases identified at Casper College this week

More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13). This month, seven people have died.

State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but case increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state’s residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming’s wellness and its economy.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

