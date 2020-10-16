38 new COVID-19 cases identified at Casper College this week

Thirty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been identified at Casper College this week, according to the school’s weekly virus update.
Of those new cases, 37 are among students and one is a staff member.
The new cases more than triple the number of active infections reported at the college last week, bringing that number from 11 on Oct. 9, to 39 as of Friday.
A college spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a message on Friday afternoon seeking comment.
The school reported an outbreak among athletes in mid-September, in which 18 students were infected. The following week, the college reported 48 new cases.
Casper College reported better numbers in the last two weeks, with active cases below 30.
The sudden increase in cases mirrors trends statewide. Wyoming hit a record for new cases added in a single day Friday, with 290 new confirmed cases.
In early September, Wyoming’s increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that had peaked in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.
More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13). This month, seven people have died.
State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but case increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state’s residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming’s wellness and its economy.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
