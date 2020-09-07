 Skip to main content
4 to 8 inches of snow, 45 mph winds forecast as blizzard hits Wyoming on Labor Day
Interstate 25

Snow began falling Sunday in northern Wyoming. 

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

A cold front is expected to bring snow and heavy winds to much of Wyoming on Monday evening and Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service office in Riverton has issued a winter storm warning for much of the state, including Casper. 

The storm is expected to drop between 4 and 8 inches of snow on Casper and bring winds that could gust as high as 45 mph, according to the weather service. 

Casper Mountain, meanwhile, could see snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches.

Winds could be even higher in other parts of Wyoming. Gusts are expected to reach nearly 70 mph in the Rock Springs area.

The heavy snow could damage trees and power lines, leading to power outages, the weather service warned. Travel may also be difficult.

The cold temperatures follow a blisteringly hot August and early September. On Saturday, temperatures were still in the upper 90s. 

