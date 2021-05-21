'48 Hours' to explore Forrest Fenn treasure hunt

The story of Forrest Fenn, the late art dealer whose treasure hunt led to at least five deaths, will get the “48 Hours” treatment this weekend.
The CBS true crime program will air an episode on the millionaire, whose treasure he said was found in Wyoming, at 8 p.m. Mountain Time Saturday.
Fenn announced in 2010 he had hidden a treasure chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, authoring a poem with clues leading to its location. The chest’s estimated value is around $1 million.
A promo for the episode describes Fenn as “a modern-day Indiana Jones.”
In summer 2020, Fenn said the treasure had been found. His grandson later confirmed Jack Stuef, a medical school student from Michigan, had discovered the treasure. Fenn, who had been living in New Mexico, died in September at 90.
“48 Hours” boasts that its special will include new details and rare photos of the search, as well as interviews with:
- “a treasure hunter who was stranded with a friend on a mountaintop where the friend froze to death,”
- “a medical nurse who helped rescue a Jack Russell terrier named Leo who survived 10 days in freezing temperatures after his owner died while seeking the treasure” and
- “treasure hunters like Sacha Dent.”
“I really think the greatest thing that drove me was wanting to match wits with the man himself,” Dent is quoted as saying in a CBS News announcement.
“48 HOURS: ‘The Fenn Treasure’” also features an interview with Steven Inlow, whose friend Mike Sexson froze to death searching for the treasure. “48 Hours” says it is Inlow’s first interview.
Tony Dokoupil, co-host of CBS This Morning, reported the story. He previously wrote of Fenn’s treasure in Newsweek.
Earlier this year, a Utah man pleaded guilty to digging in Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in search of the Fenn treasure. In March, he was sentenced to six months in prison.
