'48 Hours' to explore Forrest Fenn treasure hunt

The story of Forrest Fenn, the late art dealer whose treasure hunt led to at least five deaths, will get the “48 Hours” treatment this weekend.

The CBS true crime program will air an episode on the millionaire, whose treasure he said was found in Wyoming, at 8 p.m. Mountain Time Saturday.

Fenn announced in 2010 he had hidden a treasure chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, authoring a poem with clues leading to its location. The chest’s estimated value is around $1 million.

A promo for the episode describes Fenn as “a modern-day Indiana Jones.”

In summer 2020, Fenn said the treasure had been found. His grandson later confirmed Jack Stuef, a medical school student from Michigan, had discovered the treasure. Fenn, who had been living in New Mexico, died in September at 90.

“48 Hours” boasts that its special will include new details and rare photos of the search, as well as interviews with: