50 bison to be released today on Wind River Reservation

The last time the reservation received new bison was in 2019 — both from herds in Montana, Fallon said. The Eastern Shoshone received five from the Fort Peck Reservation, and the Northern Arapaho received 10 from the National Bison Range.

“We’re trying to get back to our way of life, our culture,” Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office Deputy Director Crystal C’Bearing told the Star-Tribune in 2019. “One of those ways … is to bring the buffalo back.”

The animals play an important role in numerous native cultures. The Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho and other indigenous nations have traditionally relied on bison for food and resources, as well as traditional ceremonies.

“That was our way of living,” C’Bearing said in 2019. “It was our food, our shelter, our clothing.”

They’re also a keystone species in many native ecosystems, Fallon said.

“As these great herds grazed across the land, they had a myriad of positive ecological impacts to not only the soil, water and plant life, but to insects and a variety of animals as well,” she said.

The new bison derive from the herd at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota. They been tested for brucellosis, a disease that can spread to livestock and has raised concerns in the past about the reintroduction of bison to places in the West.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.