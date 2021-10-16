50 bison to be released today on Wind River Reservation

The Wind River Reservation will welcome 50 new bison today — the largest release of bison yet to the reservation.
The release is part of a national effort to recover native bison populations once hunted to the brink of extinction, according to Caitlyn Fallon, senior communications coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation.
The herd will be split equally between the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, Fallon said in an email. This brings each tribe’s bison count to more than 60 and 30, respectfully.
Bison are native to most of Middle America, once occupying a territory that stretched from northeast Mexico up to Alberta and Saskatchewan, and as far east as Pennsylvania. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates some 30 million roamed the continent just a few hundred years ago.
But habitat loss, industrialization and overhunting by white settlers drove bison to near extinction. The loss of the animals helped force many tribes onto reservations as a key source of their food and supplies was depleted.
Only small pockets of bison in the Northern Rockies and Great Plains remain today.
Wild bison were completely wiped out from Wind River by the late 1800s — that is, until a small group was released to the Eastern Shoshone in 2016.
The last time the reservation received new bison was in 2019 — both from herds in Montana, Fallon said. The Eastern Shoshone received five from the Fort Peck Reservation, and the Northern Arapaho received 10 from the National Bison Range.
“We’re trying to get back to our way of life, our culture,” Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office Deputy Director Crystal C’Bearing told the Star-Tribune in 2019. “One of those ways … is to bring the buffalo back.”
The animals play an important role in numerous native cultures. The Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho and other indigenous nations have traditionally relied on bison for food and resources, as well as traditional ceremonies.
“That was our way of living,” C’Bearing said in 2019. “It was our food, our shelter, our clothing.”
They’re also a keystone species in many native ecosystems, Fallon said.
“As these great herds grazed across the land, they had a myriad of positive ecological impacts to not only the soil, water and plant life, but to insects and a variety of animals as well,” she said.
The new bison derive from the herd at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota. They been tested for brucellosis, a disease that can spread to livestock and has raised concerns in the past about the reintroduction of bison to places in the West.