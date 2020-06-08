500 rally in Sheridan against racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHERIDAN — About 500 turned out for the Black Lives Matter Solidarity Peaceful Protest on Friday evening, which began at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and proceeded down Main Street to the Sheridan County Courthouse, before returning to the library.

The procession began shortly after 6 p.m. and dissipated by 7:30 p.m. As the group prepared to depart, co-organizer Jess Harrelson cautioned the crowd not to engage with anyone seeking to incite disruption.

“As a white ally, do not engage,” Harrelson said. “Do not be violent. Use your minds, be peaceful, OK?”

The procession remained entirely peaceful, despite some provocation from a few dozen counterprotesters across the street and passersby.

Sheridan Police Department officers on foot, bicycle and in patrol cars monitored the demonstration in its entirety. SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska said prior to the demonstration, officers would be stationed “to not only prevent any violence or property destruction from occurring, but also to ensure the rights of the demonstrators to peacefully assemble are protected.”

Some community members spoke to their experiences living in Sheridan as a black person, including Derrick Linzy, who spoke about overcoming fear and his journey living in different U.S. cities.