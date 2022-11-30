77 ducks found dead in mass die-off near Riverton

Wyoming officials encountered dozens of dead and dying birds on Tuesday at a popular hunting spot near Riverton.

A Wyoming Game and Fish Department employee made the discovery at Ocean Lake, a nearly 10-square-mile body of water surrounded by protected state wetland, while performing routine maintenance.

The agency collected the bodies of 77 mallard ducks and euthanized one affected Canada goose, and will test some at the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory over the next few weeks to identify the cause of the mass die-off.

It happened quickly, according to Rene Schell, information and education specialist at the agency’s Lander office.

A duck "would seem fine, and then 30 minutes later it was dead," Schell said.

The shallow, marshy Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area is a year-round waterfowl hotspot and an important stopover for migrating birds. It’s also a popular destination for recreators, hunters and trappers.

In response to Tuesday’s incident, Game and Fish turned off the lake’s aerator to let the water ice over and force surviving birds and new arrivals to disperse. But with the cause still unknown, it hasn’t changed its recommendations for human activity at Ocean Lake.

The agency advises that people handling wildlife in the area continue to carefully follow U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service guidelines, including avoiding sick and dead game, wearing disposable gloves, field dressing outdoors and cooking all game to an internal temperature of 165 F.

Laboratory technicians will test the birds for transmissible diseases and naturally occurring toxins, like those produced by harmful algal blooms, among other possibilities.

Mallards are also known to carry highly pathogenic avian influenza, a virus that was prevalent in Wyoming earlier this year. That strain of avian influenza, however, tends to be much deadlier to other types of birds, like raptors and chickens.

Agency researchers said the rapid spread of the unknown malady points away from contagious disease, though it’s too early to be certain.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suspects a fungus, potentially spread through contaminated food, was responsible for a similar die-off that hit more than 125 ducks and geese south of Minneapolis, the statewide paper reported last week.

Whether or not to hunt at Ocean Lake while the birds are being tested is a personal choice, Schell said.

"If it were me, personally," she added, "I'd probably wait to hear what the results are."