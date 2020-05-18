92-year-old Cheyenne man dies Sunday in wreck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 92-year-old Cheyenne man died in a crash Sunday, the Cheyenne Police Department announced Monday morning.

Leon Latham was driving a Toyota Corolla around 9:30 a.m. when it crashed with a GMC Terrain at the intersection of Greenway Street and East Lincolnway.

Latham was not wearing a seatbelt. The police department is still investigating the crash, but impairment is not being considered as a factor.

The department did not say in its announcement whether anyone in the other car was injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0