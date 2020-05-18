92-year-old Cheyenne man dies Sunday in wreck

A 92-year-old Cheyenne man died in a crash Sunday, the Cheyenne Police Department announced Monday morning.
Leon Latham was driving a Toyota Corolla around 9:30 a.m. when it crashed with a GMC Terrain at the intersection of Greenway Street and East Lincolnway.
Latham was not wearing a seatbelt. The police department is still investigating the crash, but impairment is not being considered as a factor.
The department did not say in its announcement whether anyone in the other car was injured.
