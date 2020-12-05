A bike ride a day keeps the doctor away

“I went to the depot, and I had never run into so many girls,” Roelfsema said. “So, after the war, when my girlfriend told me to get lost, guess where I came?”

Roelfsema, who is a retired Natrona County science teacher, has made cycling a part of his life wherever he’s lived, but he said that few towns are as cyclist-friendly as Sheridan.

“I think Sheridan is a biker’s paradise,” Roelfsema said.

Roelfsema is well known in his neighborhood off Hill Pond Drive, and he frequently uses his daily bike rides as a chance to catch up with old friends.

“I don’t have any aches or pains, which is unusual for someone my age,” Roelfsema said. “But I find it helps my mental attitude as well. Going out each day, I run into all sorts of familiar strangers, and there are a bunch of real nice people riding bikes and walking.”

Roelfsema attributes a lot of his longevity to the health and mental benefits of cycling.