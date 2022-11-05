A challenge from the right in one of Wyoming's bluest districts

It was a conference call with Michael Flynn that inspired Jim McCollum to run for the Wyoming Legislature.

A group of people — including Flynn — were meeting over Zoom in memory of McCollum’s son, Rylee.

Rylee, a lance corporal in the U.S. Marines, was killed Aug. 26 of last year during the American evacuation of Afghanistan. Since then, the older McCollum has been looking for a greater way to serve his community. How can I be more like my son? he wondered.

Flynn urged him to get more involved in politics.

Flynn was a decorated former lieutenant general and former President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser. In 2020, he was indicted for lying to the FBI, eventually receiving a pardon from Trump. He’s since emerged as a leader of a far-right, Christian nationalist movement, a recent investigation by the Associated Press and PBS found.

“‘We’ve got to make changes, but that starts locally,’” McCollum remembers Flynn saying. “‘School board, hospital district, you know, anything that you can do — you got to get off the couch and make a change.’”

“And it just struck me as funny, because my daughter Roice and I had continuously said we solve all the world’s problems sitting on the couch, but we’re not really getting anything accomplished,” McCollum said.

So McCollum, a Republican, announced in May he was running for House District 16. The district includes most of downtown Jackson. Democrat Mike Yin, who’s running for reelection, has held the seat since 2019.

Both Yin and McCollum ran unopposed in their respective primaries.

As with other Jackson politicians, housing is front-and-center in their platforms. Teton County is the wealthiest county in the nation; for years, climbing housing costs have forced out Jackson’s working class.

McCollum has never sought an elected position before, but has always been interested in politics. Many people in the statehouse already know him, he said.

“Me being from Wyoming my whole life, I just believe that my thumb’s on the pulse of what the state needs,” said McCollum.

As a timber foreman and craftsman, he said working class struggles are close to his heart. If elected, McCollum said his biggest priority would be addressing burdensome property taxes. He supports a 3% cap on property tax valuation increases.

Yin, a software developer originally from Georgia, relocated to Jackson in 2015. He was involved in local politics and the Wyoming Democratic Party for a few years before running for the Legislature, he said.

“My goal is to ensure that Teton County and Wyoming stay a place where you can find opportunity, raise a family,” he said.

Yin won with 60% of the vote in the 2018 general election, and was unopposed in 2020, earning 96% of the vote.

Yin, like McCollum, considers property tax relief a key issue.

During the 2022 legislative session, he successfully backed a county-optional property tax refund program, which went into effect this summer.

Yin is currently working on a bill that would let lawmakers lower the state residential property tax assessment rate and pave the way for other property tax exemptions.

While Yin and McCollum both want to address climbing property taxes (albeit in different ways), they diverge when it comes to other tax proposals.

Yin is an advocate of the so-called “McMansion Tax” bill, which would let counties tax high-end real estate transfers. The most recent iteration of the bill, which Yin drafted, failed its introductory vote on the house floor in February.

Jackson leaders have historically supported the McMansion Tax; it could give Teton County millions more dollars every year to address its housing crisis.

McCollum, who is generally tax-averse, has reservations about the proposal.

“Either the buyer or seller is going to get hurt on that,” he said.

Still, Jackson’s dire housing situation has softened his anti-tax stance. He’s open to the idea of using lodging and tourism taxes — like taxing ski lift tickets, for instance — as a means of funding housing programs, he said.

“Riley’s wife and my granddaughter Levi — right now they want to be here, and it is just so unaffordable that they can’t live in Jackson,” McCollum said. “And that breaks my heart.”

Abortion is another area where Yin and McCollum disagree.

If reelected, Yin would work to repeal Wyoming’s “trigger ban” abortion law, he told the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The law is currently blocked amid a legal challenge, but if passed, it would ban abortions except under certain circumstances including incest, rape and life-threatening conditions.

According to the News & Guide, McCollum supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, as well as in cases where it would “not be good for the mother or the child to bring the pregnancy to term.”

McCollum admits courting Jackson voters — by far the bluest constituency in the state — will be difficult.

But he pitches himself as someone who can bridge the political divide between Teton County and Cheyenne. As a Republican and Wyoming native, he said he’d have more success building relationships with other lawmakers.

“[Yin] hasn’t been the voice that we need, and it’s hard for him being one of seven Democrats in Cheyenne,” he said.

Yin pushed back against that notion.

“I think if we want to talk about partisanship, Democrats actually have more power as one of seven that votes,” he said. “It’s a pretty strong bloc.”

And a statehouse with less diversity wouldn’t be a good thing, Yin argued. As an Asian American, Yin is one of just a handful of lawmaker’s who isn’t white. At 36, he’s also much younger than the average legislator.

“Having more diversity across the board I think is very useful,” he said.