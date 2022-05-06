What happens when 25 people in Sheridan take on a chess grandmaster?

SHERIDAN — The 25 competitors arrive to find fold-away tables arranged like a “U” in the middle of a gymnasium. They sit down in front of little armies, already in position on checkerboard mats.

Many in the group bear smiles. But their arms are crossed. Their legs are bouncing. There are unopened water bottles, coffee and sports drinks on the tables. It’s ominously quiet. You’d think they were there to take the SAT.

The grandmaster walks to the open end of the “U.” Choose your moves wisely, he says. OK? Good luck, everybody.

He walks over to board number one, reaches across to shake his opponent’s hand and moves his king’s pawn forward two spaces.

***

Amid basketball hoops and bleachers, Grandmaster Alex Fishbein crosses pawns with 25 other players at once. It’s called a simultaneous chess exhibition, or “simul” for short.

Coaches, parents, siblings and friends form a ring around the tables.

Chess with an audience is rare these days, Fishbein says. The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to limit crowds, for one. Even before that, many big tournaments broadcast matches online, move-by-move.

The simul isn’t meant to be a showdown — more like a christening. The local chess club’s very first tournament kicks off the next morning, April 30, at Sheridan College. They want to make the competition a fixture of Wyoming’s growing chess scene.

Fishbein couldn’t help but take notice of the new tournament. He currently lives in Tennessee, but spent part of his childhood in Casper.

The Sheridan Chess Association, meanwhile, couldn’t help but notice Fishbein.

It’s not every day that a chess club gets to host a grandmaster, the highest rank you can be awarded in chess. There are fewer than 1,800 in the world.

That’s why the group suggested the simul — they give amateur players the chance to square off with an expert.

Of the 25 people competing against Fishbein, 13 are local club members. Two more are part of an international team from Kygryzstan. The other 10 competitors are also playing in tomorrow’s tournament — they won their seats by lottery.

Just about every age group is represented, from grade schoolers to retirees. Some are novices, some have been playing for decades.

***

The first few minutes are a flurry of pawns and knights. Fishbein plunks each piece down on the vinyl in a bum, bum, bum.

He’s dressed in a tidy polo — tucked into slacks — and tennis shoes.

From the grandmaster’s perspective, a simul is a lot like speed chess. “You play by instinct,” in Fishbein’s words.

Here’s how it works.

The grandmaster walks clockwise around the tables, going from board to board, always in the same order.

When he stops in front of a player, that player must move. Fishbein follows suit. Then, he continues to the next board. If a player needs more time to think, they can defer until the grandmaster’s next lap around.

Mike McLaughlin, a member of the local chess group, has been keeping an eye on three buddies in the corner.

They’re all “playing the line,” he whispers, and the grandmaster is onto them.

They’re using chess openings, he means — tried-and-true strategies for how to start the game. Openings give you the first six or so moves, like lines of a script.

“You’re not gonna reinvent the wheel,” McLaughlin says.

Fishbein’s been playing for almost 50 years. He attended an after-school chess program in his native Leningrad as a kid, until he and his family moved to the U.S.

He knows the scripts, in other words.

***

In the white-brick hallway just outside the gymnasium, three friends camp out at a table, shoving pieces around a chess board.

They caught the beginning of the simul, but stepped outside to warm up for the next day’s tournament.

As they talk, spectators trickle out of the gym door for bathroom breaks, phone calls or to let their kids run around.

Another competitor, Andrew Rankin, approaches them.

How’s Bradley doing? The three want to know.

He’s still in, Rankin answers. And he’s playing well.

The grandmaster’s going easy on everyone, the group speculates.

Part of that is by necessity, says Rankin.

Regular chess puts a premium on foresight. If they can manage it, players might think as far as 10 moves ahead.

But Fishbein doesn’t have time for that right now. He only has time to think about the pieces in front of him.

Every time he gets to a new board, the grandmaster asks himself, “What does the position tell me to do?” Rankin says.

His approach serves another purpose, too: setting a good example for his opponents.

Practicing “positional” chess is how you learn to play well, Rankin says. He’s teaching them the fundamentals of good strategy.

“It’s the greatest way to lose, and still learn a lot,” Rankin says.

***

A half-hour in, and no one’s following a script anymore. It’s all freestyle. The game takes more concentration, and it shows.

Fishbein no longer breezes through his laps, now taking 5 or 10 minutes to get to everyone.

Occasionally, he gets snagged on a move. He leans over the board, knuckles on the table, studying through rectangle glasses.

It’s hard to tell whether he’s really stumped, or just being polite.

With some of the younger players, he breaks the silence to coach. He’ll lift up one of their pieces, hover it over a square here or there, as if to ask them, what is the board telling you to do?

It’s round 26, and 15-year-old Josephine Walton is deliberating over what to do next.

There’s “only one” correct move, Fishbein says, and it appears her rook is the piece in question.

She scoots it a few spaces down the board. They exchange smiles and nods, and Fishbein continues on his way.

***

Two-and-a-half hours in, and most of the 25 have been defeated.

They gather up all their pieces, and put them back in starting position. Some of them leave their kings knocked over.

Anthony Minichiello held out for 51 moves.

“There might be some mistakes on that,” he says, gesturing to his scoresheet. “I’m exhausted.”

The tiny slip of paper has a record of all his and Fishbein’s moves. Scoresheets are standard practice at chess tournaments, letting competitors — and spectators — replay the match as many times as they want.

By the looks of it, he entered middle-game in a good spot. He had his bishops guarding his king and queen, with a protective layer of pawns around them.

Then, Minichiello moved his knight just barely out of the safety zone — from square b1 to a3, in chess shorthand.

Fishbein shoved his bishop across the board, snatching the knight right up.

“I really wasn’t expecting him to take a3 with bishop,” he whispers to a friend. “When he did, I was shocked.”

***

Fishbein takes a seat across from his last remaining opponent: Aitunuk Kudaiberdieva, one of the players from Kyrgyzstan.

To his surprise, they share a common tongue — Russian is one of Kyrgyzstan’s official languages.

A small crowd has formed around them, and it’s hard to see what’s happening.

Every few minutes, there’s a clack of pieces, followed by nods and murmurs from the audience.

Through a break in the crowd, the teenager — clad in a track suit and baseball cap — can be seen holding a piece out in front of her. After a pause, she sets it down.

Fishbein points around the board. She nods, taking in the information with poise. Something like 10 more minutes of conversations, murmurs and nods pass.

Suddenly, there’s laughter, and applause and the crowd starts to disband. Kudaiberdieva is leaning back in her seat, smiling.

Fishbein reaches across the board and shakes her hand.

