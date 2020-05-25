A creative solution to stop trucks from damaging I-80? Put them on trains.

Southern Wyoming has an expensive, 403-mile long problem on its hands.
Weaving over the hills, across windswept plains and through the desert, Interstate 80 – one of the most critical routes for the nation’s commerce – has been a massive strain on the state’s resources, costing millions of dollars to maintain and patrol.
Efforts to toll it have gone nowhere, and as state revenues continue to decline, federal infrastructure funding remains gridlocked. And while usage rates continue to climb (the U.S. Department of Transportation projects long-haul freight travel to increase from 311 million miles per day in 2015 to 488 million by 2045), a sustainable solution to maintain the highway remains been elusive.
But what would happen if you found a way to move freight along the highway — without actually using the highway?
For years now, Texas businessman Robert Pulliam – founder of a business called Tubular Rail Inc. – has been pitching state and local governments from Las Vegas to Denver with unorthodox concepts to remake the nation’s transportation system with old school technology: railroads.
From maglev trains to retrofits of existing railroads, Pulliam has sought to introduce what his website calls a “radically innovative solution” to ever-worsening problems of traffic congestion, airport overcrowding, political battles over transit funding, elevating construction costs and what he calls a “growing level of environmental blight.”
Nobody’s bitten on his proposals yet. But on Thursday, Pulliam appeared before members of the Wyoming Legislature to request a feasibility study for an idea he believes could potentially solve all of I-80’s longstanding problems: a “truck ferry,” which is essentially a massive train car tractor trailers would drive onto, park and be hauled from one end of the state to the other, thereby reducing stress on the highway, reducing congestion and saving the state money.
“What we would like is some time with your staff,” Pulliam told lawmakers Thursday afternoon.
Pulliam’s idea is simple: construct a number of platforms 60 feet by 80 feet, equip each with an outrigger suspension system to balance the platforms, and put them on railroad tracks, ready to receive trucks for transit. According to a prospectus presented to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs on Thursday, this could be achieved using already existing technology and, in practice, could save both truckers and governments significant amounts of money in the long-term.
Whether it’s realistic is another story. Per mile, Pulliam’s proposed system could cost anywhere from $4 million to $8 million, a challenging prospect when his ultimate vision involves a nationwide system of 20 to 25, 500-mile long segments lined end-to-end. However, Pulliam’s own calculations argue that the project could eventually pay for itself through ticketing revenues.
It would also be a challenge politically. Though states like Missouri have expressed some interest in Pulliam’s drive-on, drive-off concept, Pulliam’s ultimate vision would require the buy-in of states such as Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and New Mexico to make it happen. In Thursday’s meeting, Pulliam said his efforts were an attempt to build a “critical mass” with state legislatures around the country to bring the idea to Washington D.C.
“I understand skepticism on this,” said Pulliam. “But I remember Wyoming looking at tolling I-80 more than 20 years ago, and there doesn’t seem to be a politically palatable option. And the Department of Transportation in Washington is starting to see this, and is starting to look at alternative solutions.”
In Wyoming, the route would ideally involve a warehousing facility in Evanston connecting through South Pass to Casper, where it would connect with BNSF lines to complete the route out of the state. While the state is not permitted to own railways, Pulliam said a deal could potentially be struck with already existing rail companies, which are likely to see further declines in revenue due to sliding demand for coal.
While Pulliam stressed the time requirement from the Wyoming government to gather the information needed to study his proposal would be short – and the likelihood Wyoming would have to pay anything minimal – lawmakers seemed skeptical, ending the presentation after roughly 20 minutes of discussion.
“We need something more concrete,” chairman Michael Von Flatern said, before encouraging Pulliam to contact WYDOT directly.
