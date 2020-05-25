A creative solution to stop trucks from damaging I-80? Put them on trains.

Whether it’s realistic is another story. Per mile, Pulliam’s proposed system could cost anywhere from $4 million to $8 million, a challenging prospect when his ultimate vision involves a nationwide system of 20 to 25, 500-mile long segments lined end-to-end. However, Pulliam’s own calculations argue that the project could eventually pay for itself through ticketing revenues.

It would also be a challenge politically. Though states like Missouri have expressed some interest in Pulliam’s drive-on, drive-off concept, Pulliam’s ultimate vision would require the buy-in of states such as Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and New Mexico to make it happen. In Thursday’s meeting, Pulliam said his efforts were an attempt to build a “critical mass” with state legislatures around the country to bring the idea to Washington D.C.

“I understand skepticism on this,” said Pulliam. “But I remember Wyoming looking at tolling I-80 more than 20 years ago, and there doesn’t seem to be a politically palatable option. And the Department of Transportation in Washington is starting to see this, and is starting to look at alternative solutions.”