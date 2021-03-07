A golf club helped bring Tim Polasek and Craig Bohl together. Trust has reunited them at Wyoming.

LARAMIE — Like many college football coaches, Tim Polasek’s career in the profession has included its share of stops. But he never lost touch with his old-turned-new boss.
Polasek has been at five different programs at nearly every level of the sport over the last two decades, and any position you can think of on the offensive side of the ball, he’s coached it. He instructed quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the early 2000s. He oversaw running backs and fullbacks during two separate stints as an assistant at Football Championship Subdivision member North Dakota State before doing the same at Northern Illinois. Most recently, he spent four seasons coaching Kirk Ferentz’s offensive lines at Iowa.
Polasek has also coached special teams and even defensive backs, but now he’s getting ready to call plays at Wyoming for Craig Bohl, who recently hired his former assistant as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. It’s a reunion that’s been nearly a decade in the making.
“The longer I tracked in this business, I kind of just started to realize like, man, my philosophies and the backbone of my beliefs kind of developed from 2006-12 with Craig Bohl and him being such an awesome mentor to me, and I look forward to his mentorship, his leadership and being with him,” Polasek said. “I’ve got to be honest, we’ve always connected at the national (coaching) convention and we’ve been on the phone with each other, so on and so forth.”
But without an initial phone call 15 years ago — and a golf club Polasek was willing to part with — their initial collaboration may have never happened.
■ ■ ■
A native of Iola, Wisconsin, Polasek was a star small-school quarterback during his playing days at Concordia University, where he set many of the program’s career passing records that still stand today before graduating in 2002. After dabbling in teaching and coaching at the high school level, Polasek soon got started in the college ranks at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, though it was as a volunteer assistant.
Needing a source of income, Polasek began working part-time as a logger. He spent half his weeks coaching and recruiting and the other half as a lumberjack. At the end of one of those days in the woods in 2006, Polasek’s phone rang.
It was Bohl.
“He said, ‘Is this Tim Polasek, the football coach?’” Polasek recalled of that conversation, according to the Des Moines Register. “I said, ‘It’s Tim Polasek, the football coach and logger.’”
Bohl, then the head coach at North Dakota State, wanted to interview Polasek in person for a graduate assistant position. Polasek was more than interested, but there was a problem: He didn’t have enough money to make the 16-hour drive from central Wisconsin to Fargo, North Dakota, and back.
“I didn’t know any of this,” Bohl said.
In order to pay for gas, Polasek sold a driver he’d purchased the previous summer to an acquaintance in his hometown for a couple hundred bucks. Two days later, Polasek was on NDSU’s campus and ultimately got the job.
What Polasek didn’t know at the time was the buyer didn’t really want the golf club. He just wanted to help. Polasek eventually got the driver back in the mail.
“The part that gets left out is just how generous the guy was just sending it to me, so he basically ended up giving me the $250 to get to Fargo,” Polasek said. “I’ll never forget that, and I have a strong appreciation for everybody that’s in Iola, Wisconsin, supporting me.”
Polasek turned his one season as a graduate assistant into a full-time gig on Bohl’s coaching staff. He coached NDSU’s running backs for five seasons before being promoted to special teams and recruiting coordinator in 2012, helping bring in and develop the talent that played an integral part in the Bison winning three straight FCS national championships before Bohl left to take the head coaching job at Wyoming following the 2013 season.
Safe to say NDSU benefited from the assistant who always had, as Bohl put it, an “intense desire to be a great football coach.”
“When he drove to Fargo, he slept in the floor of the Fargodome for a while until the maintenance people kicked him out,” Bohl said. “He was just a football nut. He was always upstairs (in the coaches’ offices) and always looking to grow. I saw how he had a great teaching progression. He was able to break things down and then articulate that and relate it to players. I certainly saw his passion.”
***
The benefit went both ways.
Given his humble beginnings, Polasek not only related to the physical, blue-collar trademark Bohl’s teams have become synonymous with over the years but admired it. When he got a chance to return to NDSU in 2014 in the role of offensive coordinator — Polasek’s first and only other experience as a play caller — his run-heavy, pro-style offenses looked a lot like the ones implemented by Bohl.
Even before Bohl turned the Bison into an FCS juggernaut, Polasek remembered the conviction Bohl had in his approach. NDSU hit a rough patch midway through Bohl’s 11-year tenure and, in a season marred by close losses and injuries to some significant contributors, dropped to 3-8 in 2009. It was after that season that Bohl laid out a concise plan for getting the program to the point where it would be a consistent championship contender, something Polasek said resonated with him given where NDSU’s program was at the time.
Two years later, NDSU won its first of five straight FCS titles. Polasek was the offensive coordinator for the last two under Bohl’s successor, Chris Klieman.
“I’d never seen a coach talk so clearly about a vision for how we were going to practice, how we were going to walk around the facility, how we were going to recruit,” Polasek said of Bohl. “And from that time, I remember saying, ‘Man, we’re going to win the national title.’ I didn’t know if it was going to be ‘10 or ‘11 or ‘12. But, man, I remember taking notes and going, ‘Oh my God, this is the key. This is the key to my career. Somehow this is going to mean something.’”
So when Bohl called Polasek again earlier this year to gauge his interest in possibly being his play caller and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming, sensing then-offensive coordinator Brent Vigen was more than a legitimate candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Montana State, Polasek quickly answered in the affirmative pending approval from his wife, Jill, who ultimately gave her blessing on making another move.
Montana State announced Vigen’s hiring on Feb. 8. Two days later, his replacement was official.
“You’re kind of playing a little bit of a waiting game and finding out what would happen if there was going to be a position open,” Polasek said. “Your mind starts to think about the players you’ve got at the time.
“But then I really just started feeling like, man, to be around great people, a great program and the opportunity, it was going to be doable.”
***
Polasek said it didn’t hurt that he also shares similar interests with Bohl off the field, but most of their time is going to be spent on it as they once again work together to take their program to the next level. Polasek’s task is to “re-engineer” the Cowboys’ offense, a term Bohl has used repeatedly this offseason given the way Wyoming has performed on that side of the ball of late.
The Cowboys have finished in the top 30 nationally in scoring defense and rushing yards allowed each of the last three seasons, but Wyoming hasn’t finished above .500 in Mountain West play since 2017 and is coming off its first losing season since 2020 in large part because of an offense that’s struggled mightily to balance out one of the league’s most proficient running games with efficiency and explosion in the passing game.
Wyoming’s offensive identity isn’t going to change under Polasek, but it will have some wrinkles. Neither Polasek or Mike Grant, who was recently promoted to passing-game coordinator, wanted to divulge too many details on what exactly that might entail, but Polasek said the plan is for the Cowboys to be “predictably unpredictable” with a variety of personnel groupings and formations that will force teams to defend them both horizontally and vertically.
“I think just being in the room with Tim here the last couple of weeks, we’re seeing some things that we’re both on the same page with where we can have an opportunity to take advantage of some of the things defenses have been giving us, particularly because we run the ball so well,” Grant said.
And although Bohl and Polasek will discuss things from time to time, Bohl didn’t hire Polasek just to turn around and micromanage him. He made it clear that Polasek will have the final say in what plays are dialed up.