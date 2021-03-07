A golf club helped bring Tim Polasek and Craig Bohl together. Trust has reunited them at Wyoming.

***

The benefit went both ways.

Given his humble beginnings, Polasek not only related to the physical, blue-collar trademark Bohl’s teams have become synonymous with over the years but admired it. When he got a chance to return to NDSU in 2014 in the role of offensive coordinator — Polasek’s first and only other experience as a play caller — his run-heavy, pro-style offenses looked a lot like the ones implemented by Bohl.

Even before Bohl turned the Bison into an FCS juggernaut, Polasek remembered the conviction Bohl had in his approach. NDSU hit a rough patch midway through Bohl’s 11-year tenure and, in a season marred by close losses and injuries to some significant contributors, dropped to 3-8 in 2009. It was after that season that Bohl laid out a concise plan for getting the program to the point where it would be a consistent championship contender, something Polasek said resonated with him given where NDSU’s program was at the time.

Two years later, NDSU won its first of five straight FCS titles. Polasek was the offensive coordinator for the last two under Bohl’s successor, Chris Klieman.