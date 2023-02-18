CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s high plains aren’t exactly known for its honeybee population.

When one does spot a bee in Cheyenne, there’s a chance that it’s traveling from a local apiary, or bee yard, like the one owned by Ann Zumo.

Zumo now monitors three hives, two of which are in her own yard, while another is in the small park located at McComb Avenue and Pershing Boulevard. There’s a chance Zumo will oversee a fourth, proposed to be installed on the grounds of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for the summer.

She started keeping bees seven years ago after a colleague at Cheyenne’s East High School brought an observation hive into Zumo’s science class. While the students watched the bees, Zumo stuck around and asked the teacher about the process, thinking she could do her part to help sustain the species’ population in Wyoming.

The following spring, Zumo started her first hive — and did so without any particular plan in mind. But around a year ago, Zumo, now retired, founded Tumbleweed Honey in the hope of finding a way to sell off her excess of local honey.

Last year alone, Zumo ended up bottling 120 pounds of honey.

“None of this was very conscious, it just came from interest — the interest in bees,” Zumo said. “I was a science teacher, so that was kind of natural. (I liked) going out there to see the differing things I can do with honey.”

There are some odd steps to founding a hive that many might not consider.

When Zumo first began, she had to place the queen in a thimble-size package within the apiary, so as to let the other bees, or “drones,” grow accustomed to her pheromones. Only after adjusting would they adhere to the queen’s needs.

You also might have noticed that bees are virtually nonexistent when colder temperatures roll around.

Bees enter a sort of hibernation period during the winter months, a time that can be especially dangerous for bees on the Front Range. For roughly six months, Zumo leaves her hives untouched, checking in about once a month to replace food storages and ensure that air is circulating correctly.

The bees spend this time in lower numbers, huddling and ensuring the queen’s warmth in a smaller, unproductive hive. In another odd fact, a chemical derivative of rhubarb is one of the most effective ways to prevent mites from harming larvae.

Beginning in spring, larvae grow into a new workforce and bees begin eating and building the hive back up. Unfortunately for those loyal bees, the queen kicks out all of the older males in favor of the new.

Soon, they will begin to retrieve pollen from as far as 2 miles away in order to rebuild the hive, feed their queen and make honey.

This is when Zumo gets to work feeding and maintaining the hives regularly. It’s also when she can collect honey needed to create her Tumbleweed products. It’s a relatively small window, given Wyoming’s infamous shifts in weather.

“It’s cold, then it gets nice, then everything blooms, and then it hails, and then there’s no food for them so you get flowers,” Zumo said. “They’re good for a while, then there’s a dearth because it gets too hot. They’re up against all of that.”

More recently, Zumo has created a line of honey-infused soaps, created with natural products and added essential oils. All of her soaps are made by hand in her own kitchen, along with bath bombs and dog friendly shampoo bars.

As far as pure honey goes, Zumo collects some of the finest a person can.

“Last year’s honey was so rich and creamy, it didn’t look like any honey I’d had before,” she said. “At the end of the season, I jarred the honey, and a kind of foam layer appeared on the top. I was like, ‘What in the world is this?’

“I started researching, and they’re actually called honey bubbles. It’s the purest form of honey. (It happens) when it oxidizes and the oxygen rising to the top releases little bubbles. In some parts of the world, it’s a real delicacy.”

The reason for this has to do with the quality of the pollen that her bees collect. This is likely due to her location in town, where, compared to beekeepers on the outskirts of Cheyenne, flowers and other pollen producers are more plentiful.

The higher the quality of the pollen, the darker and higher the quality of the honey.

Any honey purchased from Tumbleweed — and most local beekeepers for that matter — is also as fresh as one can get. Zumo uses a heat comb to cut the wax, then puts the collected wax in a spinner to loosen honey with centrifugal force.

Honey is then dripped, filtered, collected and directly jarred.

“That’s kind of how it goes with this,” Zumo said. “It’s all up to chance. I mean, they can’t communicate with you very well, so you’ve got to take their lead.”