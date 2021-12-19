A growing number of Wyomingites back same-sex marriage. Could more of the state's politicians follow suit?

In September, Rep. Liz Cheney admitted she was wrong to oppose same-sex marriage.

The acknowledgement, made during a 60 Minutes interview, came eight years after Cheney said, while campaigning for U.S. Senate in 2013, that she opposed same-sex marriage. Her stance then put her at odds with others in her family. Her sister, Mary, is a lesbian who is married to a woman. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, has backed same-sex marriage since 2009

“I was wrong,” Rep. Cheney said in the 60 Minutes interview. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation.”

Cheney’s support for marriage drew national headlines. But in many ways, her changed stance on the issue mirrors a broadening acceptance of same-sex marriage in Wyoming, both in politics and among the general public.

As of 2017, 62% of Wyomingites backed same-sex marriage, which was legalized by the courts here in 2014. Although Wyoming is one of the nation’s most conservative states by many measures, its version of conservatism traditionally tends to leans libertarian, with a focus less on social issues than fiscal ones. In that sense, Cheney is falling in line with the broader sentiment in Wyoming — and the rest of the nation.

Support for legal same-sex marriage stands at 70% nationally, according to a 2021 Gallup poll. That’s the highest rating since the outfit began polling on the issue in 1996. Since 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled that states must recognize same-sex marriages, support has increased 10 points.

“Are we being progressive? No, we’re just being realistic that society has changed,” said state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who is gay himself. “People’s views on same-sex marriage have evolved astronomically in a generation.”

Limited government

Conservatism dominates Wyoming politics. Republicans enjoy a supermajority in the Legislature. They hold all five statewide offices including governor. Even on the local level, Wyoming trends red in most towns and cities.

But that doesn’t mean the state has legislatively railed against the LGBTQ community. The Legislature has not passed an anti-LGBTQ bill since 1977, even as many other conservative states have gone in that direction in recent years, said Sara Burlingame, a former lawmaker and executive director of Wyoming Equality, a LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“I think because we say we’re for a limited, small government that doesn’t intrude into people’s lives, we actually mean it,” she said.

And because of the state’s smaller population, “we’re hewed more closely together,” Burlingame added. “I think that it makes this critical difference where we don’t legislate against our neighbor.”

What Burlingame is expressing is one of the tenets of traditional conservatism: limited government shouldn’t intrude in people’s lives.

“I think it totally fits along the viewpoint of the Republican Party that we appreciate individual rights,” said Zwonitzer, who’s served in the Legislature since 2005. “Even some of the very conservative members of my family have evolved their views on same-sex marriage because of me and my husband. I think that’s what the Republican party wants, it’s what conservatives want: stable families.”

That sentiment tracks with the experience of Polly Hinds, a Fremont County resident who co-owns a bookstore with her partner, Lynda German.

“Here’s the thing, from the very moment that we arrived in Wyoming, all of our friends in Colorado thought we were gonna die up here because it was not long after Matthew Shepard,” said Hinds, in reference to the gay University of Wyoming student whose murder attracted international attention.

But the couple’s perceptions were quickly knocked down. By offering themselves as helpful neighbors and friends, the couple, who married here, felt like there was always room for them in Wyoming.

Opposition

While acceptance of same-sex marriage is growing in Wyoming politics, there are notable exceptions. A spokesperson for Sen. John Barrasso told the Star-Tribune that he believes marriage should be between one man and one woman. A spokesperson for Sen. Cynthia Lummis offered the same stance while also acknowledging that same-sex marriage has been the law of the land since 2015. A representative for Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Cheney in next year’s Republican primary, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this issue.

The Wyoming Republican Party does not recognize same-sex marriage, and had continued to advocate for defining marriage as between one man and one woman.

In January, at a time when the issue was not even being discussed in Wyoming, the party used its Facebook page to criticize same-sex marriage, invoking the biblical language of Sodom and Gomorrah.

At the most recent GOP state central committee meeting in November, the final two candidates for national committeewoman were asked a series of questions. Among them: Would they continue to support the standing platform on “family values,” which states that marriage is a union between “one man and one woman.” Both candidates said they support the platform as written, according to sources present at the meeting.

“They are wildly behind the Legislature,” Burlingame said. “They are also wildly behind their own party.”

It’s not just Democrats who think that way. Zwonitzer agrees.

“They’re irrelevant at this point,” Zwontizer said of the state GOP. ”I think it’s just common knowledge that we don’t take the party platform into account when we make laws for our constituents. I think it’s only a matter of time before that gets ripped from the party platform.”

Although Wyoming does not have a recent history of anti-LGBTQ legislation, lawmakers have repeatedly defeated attempts to pass a bill that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

And Wyoming has been home to a number of hateful incidents of late.

This summer, a transgender woman was attacked and beaten outside her apartment complex. She sustained “serious injuries” that required surgery.

Rilee Bumgardner-Shipley previously told the Star-Tribune that she was having trouble sleeping, was scared in her own home and wouldn’t go out alone.

“I came out as a trans person a little over four years ago,” Bumgardner-Shipley previously told the Star-Tribune. “About that time I was made aware of a saying — This is Wyoming, we don’t take offense to gays, we take gays to fences.”

The latter is a reference to Shepard, who was found badly beaten and bound to a fence in 1998. His murder is still regarded as one of the nation’s worst hate crimes.

There was also the revelation over the summer that a bar in Cheyenne was selling violent and homophobic t-shirts. The shirt depicts a bearded man dressed in a biker outfit pointing a revolver at the viewer.

“In Wyoming we have a cure for AIDS,” it reads. “We shoot f***in’ f******.”

At the time, Burlingame said she approached the bar’s owner twice and asked him to stop selling the shirts. The owner refused, she said.

Equality Act

On Jan. 6, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress tried to count electoral votes, Cheney made sure people understood whom she held responsible for the attack: then President Donald Trump. Since then, she hasn’t let up on her criticism.

In the aftermath, many of Cheney’s opponents have sought to brand her as a RINO (Republican In Name Only), or even a Democrat. But Cheney remains a staunch conservative, her record shows, even as her views on same-sex marriage change.

During the same 60 Minutes interview, she restated that she is anti-abortion and supports gun rights. Cheney was adamant that waterboarding is “not torture.” She also said she did not regret voting to repeal Obamacare, and noted that she voted with Trump nearly 93% of the time.

After Cheney changed her stance on same-sex marriage, critics were quick to point out that the Wyoming representative voted against the Equality Act earlier this year.

The bill, which failed in the Senate, would have expanded on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and banned discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity, in addition to substantially expanding the areas where those discrimination protections apply.

In the House, three Republicans — Pennsylvania Rep. Brain Fitzpatrick and New York Reps. John Katko and Tom Reed — voted in favor of it, as did all Democrats.

Cheney has not previously made a statement on why she voted against the Equality Act (she declined to be interviewed for this story). A Cheney aide told the Star-Tribune that the representative was worried the measure would restrict parental rights, expand access to abortion and infringe on the rights of religious organizations, among a number of other concerns. The aide also pointed out that the bill was opposed by a swath of conservative organizations.

“It is not surprising to me at all that Congresswoman Cheney couldn’t vote for it at all in its current incarnation,” Burlingame said. “It just takes a stab that I personally don’t believe is constitutional, like reaching into churches and applying a nondiscrimination metric.”

The future

It’s difficult to assess what impact Cheney’s change on same-sex marriage might have in Wyoming. She’s facing a tough reelection fight due to her opposition to Trump, whom she views as threat to democracy in the U.S.

Earlier this year, she was removed from her position in House leadership for her Trump criticism. At the state level, she was censured following her vote to impeach Trump and was unrecognized as a Republican by the state GOP in November.

Among some Republicans, her influence may be waning. But she’s gained an increased national stature — and those rebukes from Republicans might have given her the freedom to speak her mind.

“[Cheney’s] in a place now where she’s not restricted by the Republican Party from showing her true thoughts and feelings,” Zwonitzer said.

But what about politicians who aren’t battling their own party? At least some observers say backing same-sex marriage is less fraught in Wyoming than it once was.

“It’s an easier thing to be in favor of now than it was 10 or 20 years ago,” said Rep. Chad Banks, a gay Democratic lawmaker who represents Rocks Springs.

Easier for politicians, and by some indications, easier for the public.

Hinds and German got married at their home seven years ago come this Christmas Eve. The wedding was a small gathering, and the only music they played was German performing “Home on the Range” on her harmonica. Their sheep wore giant red bows and the snow fell.

After German and Hinds’ marriage announcement hit the local paper, they lost some “longtime, very close friends.” But overwhelmingly, friends and acquaintances stood by and rallied around the couple, Hinds said.

For roughly 15 years, Hinds visited the Big R store and exchanged pleasantries with a woman in her 70s who worked there her whole life. Then shortly after the marriage announcement, something happened that Hinds said she’ll never forget.

“I am so proud of you. It’s about time,” the Big R clerk said to Hinds one day out of the blue. Hinds expressed confusion, because she didn’t know exactly what the clerk was referring to.

“Congrats,” the clerk said. “It’s about time you and Lynda got married.”

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

