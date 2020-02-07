A guide to understanding your government

Wyoming lawmakers will soon begin poring over dozens — if not hundreds — of bills while haggling over a budget that, for the next two years, will affect nearly every aspect of life in Wyoming. They’ll have little more than a month to get it all done.

It’s a challenging reality for those involved, but especially for members of the public, who — in the rough and tumble of their daily lives — have little time to read bills, much less listen to floor debates governed by a set of complicated rules. Nor does the public have an understanding of what it’s “really like” within the maelstrom of government.

There’s a lot to understand about Wyoming politics that often goes unexplained. We’d like to help shed light on what goes on inside the Wyoming Capitol.

With the 2020 edition of the Star-Tribune’s legislative preview, we hope to provide a definitive guide of the who, what, when, where and why of the Legislature. This guide will offer you brief profiles of the lawmakers to watch, the main issues to pay attention to and a peek into what life is like for the average legislator as they go about their work.

