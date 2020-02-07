A guide to understanding your government

Wyoming lawmakers will soon begin poring over dozens — if not hundreds — of bills while haggling over a budget that, for the next two years, will affect nearly every aspect of life in Wyoming. They’ll have little more than a month to get it all done.
It’s a challenging reality for those involved, but especially for members of the public, who — in the rough and tumble of their daily lives — have little time to read bills, much less listen to floor debates governed by a set of complicated rules. Nor does the public have an understanding of what it’s “really like” within the maelstrom of government.
There’s a lot to understand about Wyoming politics that often goes unexplained. We’d like to help shed light on what goes on inside the Wyoming Capitol.
With the 2020 edition of the Star-Tribune’s legislative preview, we hope to provide a definitive guide of the who, what, when, where and why of the Legislature. This guide will offer you brief profiles of the lawmakers to watch, the main issues to pay attention to and a peek into what life is like for the average legislator as they go about their work.
But this guide also seeks to go beyond that. While the issues legislators vote on — as well as how they vote — are important to understand, the reasons legislators vote the way they do and the pressures they’re under are just as critical to understanding the Legislature. We hope this issue will help to demystify the process.
With this guide, we also hope to give the average citizen the tools they need to interact with their government and to potentially help the process work better. While the United States may be a Republic, it is an often-extolled virtue in Wyoming that a government closest to the people is one that is the most responsive to their desires. The only way that exchange can take place is if citizens know how to engage and understand their government.
While legislative sessions are often unpredictable, my hope is that this guide will offer you a consistent lens with which to view the proceedings that will take place over the coming weeks.
Thank you all for reading, and if you see me in the halls of the Capitol this winter, please be sure to say hello.
Nick Reynolds
State politics reporter, Casper Star-Tribune