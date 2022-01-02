A look ahead at Wyoming housing assistance programs

The latter half of 2021 has been a sort of limbo for pandemic relief programs. Many were discontinued; others meant to take their place have yet to get off the ground.

Here's how that could affect renters, and homeowners in 2022.

Renters

With waves of pay cuts, layoffs and surging inflation, the pandemic has only deepened inequalities for low-income residents.

Meanwhile, housing costs continue to increase. Wyoming's Housing Price Index, which measures average housing costs, rose by 11% from the fall of 2020 to the fall 2021, according to federal data. That’s the highest annual increase since at least 1975, when the index was first published.

So when the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was lifted in August, renters and advocates feared it would trigger a wave of evictions across the country.

That hasn’t happened yet, as far as we know.

There isn’t much data on eviction rates in Wyoming, but nationally, fewer people face eviction now compared to before the pandemic, according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.

It’s too early to say why, the lab said in a news brief Dec. 9. After a slow start, many states’ emergency rental assistance programs did a much better job getting money out to landlords and tenants this summer, it notes. That, along with other federal relief programs like one-time stimulus payments and unemployment insurance, seems to have kept evictions down.

Some elements of that safety net won’t be there in 2022. Pandemic enhancements to unemployment insurance have already expired, and the fate of protections like the Child Tax Credit remain up in the air.

Wyoming’s emergency rental assistance money is unlikely to dry up anytime soon, however.

The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has set aside $325 million to help keep Wyoming tenants in their homes.

That amount may change some; the U.S. Treasury started redistributing states’ ERAP money based on need in the fall, and will continue this year.

Still, the Wyoming Department of Family Services has distributed just $14.5 million of its rental assistance money so far. As of Wednesday, 9,019 applications have been submitted, and 5,670 have been paid.

Homeowners

The federal government established a foreclosure moratorium in March of 2020, paving the way for millions of Americans to defer payments on federally backed mortgages. Many private lenders allowed their borrowers to press pause, too.

The moratorium worked: U.S. foreclosures in the first half of 2021 hit record lows, according to ATTOM, a foreclosure data company.

Still, most suspended mortgage payments resumed in the fall. Federally backed mortgages can be deferred up to 18-months, and with private lenders, that limit is usually shorter.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), part of the American Rescue Plan, was created to provide another cushion. It gives states money to help homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgage, utilities or are delinquent on property tax payments.

The program also asks states to prioritize helping disadvantaged Americans. That includes people who live in low-income areas, and those who belong to marginalized racial, cultural or ethnic groups.

The Treasury has set aside $50 million for Wyoming’s HAF; the state is just waiting on federal approval to get started.

Just like with ERAP, the Wyoming Department of Family Services will oversee its distribution.

Once it gets off the ground, $40 million will go to direct assistance to homeowners. And another $10 million go toward administrative purposes, according to the department's website.

