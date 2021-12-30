A look back at another year of dispute over grizzlies and wolves

It’s been a turbulent year for two of Wyoming’s most polarizing species.

The conservation status of gray wolves and grizzly bears has spent much of the last 15 years ensnared in legal limbo. The species have drifted on and off the endangered species list — and in and out of federal Endangered Species Act protections — as the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the federal courts repeatedly clashed over their management.

Wyoming’s wolves were last removed from the endangered species list in 2017. Grizzlies have remained on the list since 2018.

But in the second half of 2021, a coalition of wildlife advocates petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service to relist gray wolves, and Gov. Mark Gordon promised that Wyoming would petition the agency to delist grizzly bears.

Hunting animals on the endangered species list is prohibited; when they’re off the list, it’s up to the states.

Earlier this year, Montana and Idaho approved wolf hunts intended to reduce the wolves’ numbers to the minimums set by the Fish and Wildlife Service. Conservation groups feared the new protocols could eradicate up to 85% of Montana’s roughly 1,200 wolves and 90% of Idaho’s roughly 1,500 wolves in a single hunting season. While Wyoming also manages wolves according to the federal minimum, it started with a much smaller population than its neighbors, and approved 47 wolf hunting tags for 2021.

Grizzlies, like wolves, were last delisted in 2017, but Wyoming was the only one of the three Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem states to plan a 2018 hunting season. Shortly after the state issued 22 grizzly tags to prospective hunters, a federal judge deemed the states’ species management plan inadequate, and returned grizzlies to the endangered species list before the hunt could begin.

The wildlife advocates pushing for wolves to be relisted wanted it done similarly quickly — before the carnage they anticipated seeing during the 2021 hunting season. But the Fish and Wildlife Service has a different process from the courts. After receiving two petitions urging relisting, the agency determined in September that the issue merited further evaluation, and began a yearlong status review of the gray wolf in the west. A decision is expected by June 1.

To pursue the same avenue for grizzlies, the three states needed to revise their management plan to satisfy earlier concerns, including how they would estimate the bears’ population and preserve their genetic health, before filing a petition with the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved that new tri-state grizzly management plan last month. Montana signed off on the plan on Dec. 14 and Idaho followed on Dec. 16.

Regardless of each state’s individual role, the interconnectedness of the ecosystems means relisting of wolves and delisting of grizzlies would likely apply to all three Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem states.

