A look back at the documents surrounding former UW President Laurie Nichols' departure

The University of Wyoming spent last year fighting efforts to turn over documents tied to the sudden departure of former President Laurie Nichols, a popular leader whose exit stunned the campus community.
But that effort ended only three days into 2020 when a judge ruled Wyoming’s lone four-year public university had to turn over records tied to an investigation that proceeded Nichols’ exit. That investigation, the documents showed, began after Nichols was accused of verbally abusing a university foundation employee and yelling at a staff member.
Within hours of turning over the documents to media organizations that had sued the school, the university said the president’s behavior was part of a larger pattern — a charge Nichols denied. She had her own accusations: namely, that university trustees hid the complaints from her and never sought her side of the story.
The document release, combined with an investigative effort by the Star-Tribune and nonprofit news site WyoFile, gave the public the first in-depth look at the events leading up to Nichols’ departure. It also sparked discussion within other parts of government over the university’s governance.
The origins of the saga date to March 2019, when the university announced that Nichols would become a faculty member when her contract expired in three months. The announcement was upbeat, but Nichols said that day she was surprised by the move.
The school’s trustees remained tight lipped about the decision and blocked public records requests from journalists seeking to learn what really happened. When the university blocked their release by citing personnel rules and attorney-client privilege, the Star-Tribune, WyoFile, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and the Laramie Boomerang filed suit. On Jan. 3, they largely prevailed, with a state judge ruling that the university needed to turn over the vast majority of the records.
The media organizations hailed the judge’s ruling as a victory for transparency. Bruce Moats, the attorney who represented the journalists, said he hoped the decision would push back on a trend by government officials seeking to block record releases by citing protections against the disclosure of private personnel information.
A month later, the university turned over the documents. They showed in January 2019 the university and Nichols had agreed on the terms of a new contract to keep her in Laramie. But that same month, the university’s HR department learned about the allegation tied to the school’s foundation. Within weeks, a firm hired by the university was quietly investigating Nichols.
That investigation turned up allegations of verbal abuse, which Nichols strongly denied. One staffer described multiple incidents involving the former president that left an employee,” destroyed and humiliated,” according to the documents.
The records showed the board acted quickly. By March 2019, four members of the board of trustees flew to Arizona, where Nichols was vacationing, to tell her she wouldn’t continue as president.
The document release did more than offer a clearer picture of what was happening at the upper reaches of the University of Wyoming. The episode also prompted state lawmakers to begin asking questions about how the school was being governed.
By the time of the lawsuit’s conclusion, Nichols had found a new job serving as president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota. Her former employer, meanwhile, selected her successor, Edward Seidel, in March.
Seidel, who had been serving as the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System, took over at UW in July.