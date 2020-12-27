A look back at the documents surrounding former UW President Laurie Nichols' departure

A month later, the university turned over the documents. They showed in January 2019 the university and Nichols had agreed on the terms of a new contract to keep her in Laramie. But that same month, the university’s HR department learned about the allegation tied to the school’s foundation. Within weeks, a firm hired by the university was quietly investigating Nichols.

That investigation turned up allegations of verbal abuse, which Nichols strongly denied. One staffer described multiple incidents involving the former president that left an employee,” destroyed and humiliated,” according to the documents.

The records showed the board acted quickly. By March 2019, four members of the board of trustees flew to Arizona, where Nichols was vacationing, to tell her she wouldn’t continue as president.

The document release did more than offer a clearer picture of what was happening at the upper reaches of the University of Wyoming. The episode also prompted state lawmakers to begin asking questions about how the school was being governed.

By the time of the lawsuit’s conclusion, Nichols had found a new job serving as president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota. Her former employer, meanwhile, selected her successor, Edward Seidel, in March.

Seidel, who had been serving as the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System, took over at UW in July.

